Digital Arms in Partnership With Barrett Firearms to Launch Historic Barrett M82A1 NFT Drop

Digital Arms Sydney, Australia, June 28, 2023 - In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Digital Arms and Barrett Firearms are thrilled to announce the launch of the Barrett M82A1 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection on 28th June. This innovative partnership brings the legendary Barrett M82A1, renowned for its performance and reliability, to the digital world, offering collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of digital history. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique digital assets stored on the blockchain, providing verifiable digital ownership rights. Unlike other digital assets, each NFT is unique, making them the perfect vehicle for digital collectibles. The Barrett M82A1 NFT collection, crafted from original 3D CAD files used in the actual manufacturing of Barrett firearms, embodies this uniqueness, making it a desirable collector's item. The Barrett M82A1 NFT is not just a digital asset, it's a part of digital history and a testament to the convergence of technology, art, and history. Owning a Barrett M82A1 NFT is akin to holding a digital first-edition book or a unique piece of art. As the world's first IP-licensed firearm NFT, it offers exclusivity and desirability unprecedented in the digital collectibles market. The Barrett M82A1 NFT brings a variety of benefits to its owners: In-Game Utility Across Partner Games: The Barrett NFT is a functional piece of gaming gear, enhancing your gaming experience across various partner platforms. Exclusive Access Within the Digital Arms Ecosystem: As a Barrett NFT holder, you gain access to exclusive events, boosted APY in our HNTR Token staking platform, and unique content. Join a Visionary Community: By acquiring a Barrett NFT, you join a forward-thinking community of gamers and investors. Investment in the Future: The Barrett M82A1 NFT represents a strategic investment in the rapidly expanding market of blockchain technology. The NFT drop includes a total of 2222 Barrett M82A1 NFTs, comprising five distinct skins of varying rarity. The public sale begins on 28th June at 5 PM AEST (07:00 UTC). However, early birds with whitelist access can start claiming their NFTs 24 hours ahead, at 5 PM AEST (07:00 UTC) on 27th June. The Barrett M82A1 NFT drop is an opportunity to be part of a historical digital revolution. More than just a digital asset, each NFT is a ticket to an exclusive community and a stake in the rapidly expanding world of blockchain technology. Secure your stake, enhance your gaming experience, and join us in this thrilling journey on the 28th June. For more information, visit the Digital Arms Marketplace. About Digital Arms Digital Arms is an NFT creator and marketplace leveraging blockchain technology's interoperability to bring real firearms and greater authenticity to Web3 gaming. As an NFT creator, Digital Arms builds scarce blockchain-based in-game items for first-person shooters, hunting and sports shooting titles. The platform is already partnered with some of the biggest names in the weapon manufacturing industry, including Blackwater, Primary Arms, Head Down Firearms and Barrett Firearms. Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Youtube About Barrett Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Barrett is the world leader in large-caliber ri?e design and manufacturing. In 2023, the company became part of the NIOA Group - a family-owned global munitions company based in Australia. Barrett products are used by civilian sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 75 State Department approved countries across the world. The Barrett Quality Management System (QMS) has received the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certi?cation for the design and manufacture of ?rearms, ammunition, and accessories, and to provide training for those systems. Disclaimers and Legal Information Please note that participation in the Barrett M82A1 NFT drop involves certain risks and potential financial loss. The value of NFTs can be highly volatile, and there is no guarantee of future performance or value. This document does not constitute investment advice, and you should always do your own research before participating in any NFT sale. All transactions will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Digital Arms Marketplace, and you must agree to these terms before you can participate in the NFT drop. Please read these terms carefully. They govern your use of the marketplace, your rights and obligations as a buyer, and our respective legal rights and responsibilities. The Barrett M82A1 NFTs are digital assets that use blockchain technology. They are subject to various legal and regulatory requirements, which may vary significantly between jurisdictions. You are solely responsible for understanding and complying with any applicable laws, regulations, and duties in your jurisdiction. Finally, please note that owning a Barrett M82A1 NFT does not confer any legal or ownership rights in the physical Barrett M82A1 firearm, the Barrett brand, or any other intellectual property owned by Barrett Firearms Manufacturing. The NFTs are purely digital assets, and their ownership is limited to the blockchain. By participating in the Barrett M82A1 NFT drop, you acknowledge and agree to these terms, and you understand the risks associated with NFTs and cryptocurrency transactions. If you have any questions or concerns, we encourage you to seek independent legal advice. 