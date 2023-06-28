As the grid evolves toward a future dominated by inverters, manufacturers are developing and refining necessary stability functions.From pv magazine USA Gamesa Electric recently published a white paper on the transition from a power grid sustained by large spinning turbine power plants to one predominantly managed by grid-forming inverters, harnessing the power of wind, solar, and batteries. The transition will be marked by a shift from generation stability to constant variation. On June 8, pv magazine hosted a webinar to discuss the major functionalities in the most advanced inverters, corroborated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...