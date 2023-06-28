Iconic Coffee Brand BIALETTI Enters the Web3 World with MOKA EXPRESSIONS

LISBON, Portugal, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bialetti has spent the last 100 years perfecting the art of coffee. Now, the brand looks to the future with MOKA EXPRESSIONS, its inaugural NFT membership program.

Founded in 1919, in Crusinallo (Piedmont) by Alfonso Bialetti, Bialetti produced, in 1933, the first Moka pot, an idea that revolutionized the way coffee is made at home today. Considered a design icon, the Moka became part of the permanent displays at the MoMa in New York and the Triennale Design Museum of Milan.

The exclusive, limited-edition MOKA EXPRESSIONS collection perfectly captures the art of coffee in the digital world. A bold foray into the future, MOKA EXPRESSIONS presents a unique opportunity for coffee connoisseurs and Web3 enthusiasts alike to join a passionate community of Moka Express lovers and NFT collectors. Bialetti has a long-term vision, and is committed to establishing its presence in Web3 via extensive utilities for holders, enhancing their real-life everyday coffee rituals with immersive experiences.

MOKA EXPRESSIONS comprises a series of four limited-edition NFT designs that evoke the timeless ritual of coffee. MOKA EXPRESSIONS membership offers holders the opportunity to own unique Moka Expressions NFTs and unlocks a range of exclusive physical and digital experiences. This first of its kind collection drops July 14th on Nifty Gateway. A limited number of early access AllowList spots will be made available starting June 27th.

Membership presents an exceptional opportunity for anyone who loves coffee and Italian culture to join a community that shares their passion and rewards their participation. Those rewards start with all holders getting an exclusive Moka Express, the iconic stovetop espresso maker invented by Bialetti and loved around the globe. Additional benefits are distributed across three tiers: Premium, Rare and Ultra-Rare.

Bialetti's MOKA EXPRESSIONS collection represents a remarkable fusion of tradition and innovation, bridging the gap between the art of coffee and the digital age. With a rich history dating back to 1919, Bialetti has consistently demonstrated its commitment to revolutionizing the coffee experience, and the MOKA EXPRESSIONS collection is a testament to their vision for the future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iconic-coffee-brand-bialetti-enters-the-web3-world-with-moka-expressions-301865092.html