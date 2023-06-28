Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.06.2023 | 10:52
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 
28-Jun-2023 / 09:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 (the "dollar notes") issued by REA 
REA announces that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services"), has sold for 
delivery on 1 July 2023 its entire holding of the previously unsold balance of USD8,570,000 nominal of dollar notes at 95 
per cent of the par value of such notes. The resultant sale proceeds will be applied in augmenting the group's working 
capital. 
The notes sold were purchased by REA Services on 30 June 2022 pursuant to proposals, approved by dollar noteholders on 
3 March 2022, to extend the repayment date of the dollar notes from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026. 
The total amount of dollar notes outstanding remains USD27,035,218. 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD8BTF36 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE.22 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 253920 
EQS News ID:  1667485 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.