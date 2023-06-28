DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22) R.E.A. Holdings plc: 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 28-Jun-2023 / 09:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 (the "dollar notes") issued by REA REA announces that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services"), has sold for delivery on 1 July 2023 its entire holding of the previously unsold balance of USD8,570,000 nominal of dollar notes at 95 per cent of the par value of such notes. The resultant sale proceeds will be applied in augmenting the group's working capital. The notes sold were purchased by REA Services on 30 June 2022 pursuant to proposals, approved by dollar noteholders on 3 March 2022, to extend the repayment date of the dollar notes from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026. The total amount of dollar notes outstanding remains USD27,035,218. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD8BTF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RE.22 LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 253920 EQS News ID: 1667485 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)