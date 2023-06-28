Anzeige
WKN: A2JMGK | ISIN: GB00BG5NDX91 | Ticker-Symbol: B9O2
Stuttgart
28.06.23
10:31 Uhr
0,266 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERABI GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERABI GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2023 | 08:06
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Serabi Gold plc: Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 27 June 2023, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 29 May 2023 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES

FOR		%VOTES

AGAINST		%VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC* VOTEDVOTES

WITHHELD
1. To re-elect Mr Michael Hodgson as a Director of the Company.

46,688,44399.98%10,7180.02%46,699,16161.7%5,598
2. To re-elect Mr Luis Azevedo as a Director of the Company.

44,962,15896.28%1,737,0033.72%46,699,16161.7%5,600
3. To re-elect Mr Michael Lynch-Bell as a Director of the Company.

46,691,16399.99%7,0030.01%46,698,16661.7%5,595
4. To re-elect Ms Carolina Margozzini as a Director of the Company.

44,962,13396.28%1,737,0033.72%46,699,13661.7%5,625
5. To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon as a Director of the Company

46,691,16399.99%7,0030.01%46,698,16661.7%5,595
6. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 be received and adopted.

46,694,01199.99%4,0050.01%46,698,01661.7%5,745
7. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company.46,715,34999.97%12,0070.03%46,727,35661.7%5,516
8. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement.

46,719,77499.98%7,6070.02%46,727,38161.7%5,491
9. That the Company have the ability to continue granting shares awards under the Serabi Gold 2020 Restricted Share Scheme until 26 June 2026 which is the date three (3) years from the date at which shareholder approval is being sought and that all unallocated share awards under the Serabi Gold 2020 Restricted Share Scheme are approved.

42,381,42490.74%4,323,2519.26%46,704,67561.7%86
10. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot shares in the Company up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.

46,396,85899.59%189,8120.41%46,586,67061.5%118,091
11. That subject to the passing of resolution 10, the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or slae under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.

46,384,37199.57%202,2990.43%46,586,67061.5%118,091
12. That subject to the passing of resolution 10, the Directors, in addition to the authority granted under resolution 11, are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 for the purpose of financing an acquisition or other capital investment and (b) ) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.

46,369,37199.53%217,2740.47%46,586,64561.5%118,116

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executivem +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Fínance Directorm +44 (0)7710 151692

e contact@serabigold.com

www.serabigold.com

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornisht +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allistert +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfieldt +44 (0)20 3882 2868

CAMARCO

Financial PR

Gordon Poole / Emily Hallt +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.