Serabi Gold plc: Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 27 June 2023, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 29 May 2023 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES



FOR % VOTES



AGAINST % VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1. To re-elect Mr Michael Hodgson as a Director of the Company.



46,688,443 99.98% 10,718 0.02% 46,699,161 61.7% 5,598 2. To re-elect Mr Luis Azevedo as a Director of the Company.



44,962,158 96.28% 1,737,003 3.72% 46,699,161 61.7% 5,600 3. To re-elect Mr Michael Lynch-Bell as a Director of the Company.



46,691,163 99.99% 7,003 0.01% 46,698,166 61.7% 5,595 4. To re-elect Ms Carolina Margozzini as a Director of the Company.



44,962,133 96.28% 1,737,003 3.72% 46,699,136 61.7% 5,625 5. To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon as a Director of the Company



46,691,163 99.99% 7,003 0.01% 46,698,166 61.7% 5,595 6. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 be received and adopted.



46,694,011 99.99% 4,005 0.01% 46,698,016 61.7% 5,745 7. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company. 46,715,349 99.97% 12,007 0.03% 46,727,356 61.7% 5,516 8. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement.



46,719,774 99.98% 7,607 0.02% 46,727,381 61.7% 5,491 9. That the Company have the ability to continue granting shares awards under the Serabi Gold 2020 Restricted Share Scheme until 26 June 2026 which is the date three (3) years from the date at which shareholder approval is being sought and that all unallocated share awards under the Serabi Gold 2020 Restricted Share Scheme are approved.



42,381,424 90.74% 4,323,251 9.26% 46,704,675 61.7% 86 10. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot shares in the Company up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.



46,396,858 99.59% 189,812 0.41% 46,586,670 61.5% 118,091 11. That subject to the passing of resolution 10, the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or slae under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.



46,384,371 99.57% 202,299 0.43% 46,586,670 61.5% 118,091 12. That subject to the passing of resolution 10, the Directors, in addition to the authority granted under resolution 11, are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 for the purpose of financing an acquisition or other capital investment and (b) ) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.



46,369,371 99.53% 217,274 0.47% 46,586,645 61.5% 118,116

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

