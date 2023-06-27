NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):
Q2 Financial Highlights
- Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $12 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, including $72 million of pre-tax losses related to OpNet (formerly Linkem), a legacy merchant banking investment
- Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity1 of 0.7%
- Total net revenues of $1.04 billion, including $72 million of pre-tax losses related to OpNet
- Investment Banking net revenues of $510 million
- Capital Markets net revenues of $543 million
- Repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for $67 million at an average price of $30.88 per share. At May 31, 2023, we had 231.4 million shares outstanding and 251.9 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis2. Our book value per share was $41.90 and tangible book value per fully diluted share3 was $31.51 at May 31, 2023
- Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization back to a total of $250 million
"We believe our second quarter results reflect a cyclically low period and a particularly challenging environment. Jefferies generated net revenues of $1.1 billion from Investment Banking and Capital Markets. Our pre-tax income for the quarter of $18 million includes $72 million of pre-tax losses from our legacy merchant banking investment in OpNet. While we are disappointed with the OpNet results, we remain confident that we will ultimately realize value in excess of the book value of our residual merchant banking portfolio.
"Investment Banking net revenues for the quarter were $510 million, down 10% from the prior quarter and 26% from the same quarter last year, primarily due to subdued mergers and acquisitions activity. Capital Markets net revenues of $543 million were down 15% from the prior quarter and up 30% versus the same quarter last year.
"The challenges in the operating environment during our second quarter included the fallout from the regional banking crisis, the government-supported forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS, and the tumultuous process of extending the U.S. debt ceiling. As a result, the uncharacteristically low volumes of capital markets issuances and mergers and acquisition activity that has followed the rapid increase in interest rates was even more evident during this three-month period. Our trading businesses navigated this challenging environment very well and we believe we have continued to increase market share in all of our businesses.
"The month of June has brought green shoots in our investment banking and capital markets business and we are growing increasingly optimistic about the return to a more normal environment. These developments include a more forward-looking attitude from our investor base and a stronger willingness from our corporate clients to engage in capital formation and other major strategic initiatives. While there is always the potential for further adverse developments, with several major impediments behind us and the approaching of a consensus and more stable interest rate environment, we believe the second half of the year could be more productive for Jefferies.
"There continue to be changes and developments at some of our primary competitors, which are creating further market opportunity for our Jefferies platform and allowing us to recruit talent that is incremental to our existing team. Within Investment Banking, we recruited 21 new Managing Directors since the beginning of fiscal 2023. We expect these Managing Directors to have a meaningful impact in advancing and growing our business, with the bulk of their client coverage being incremental to our existing coverage universe. We continue to recruit additional talent and plan to comfortably integrate these new joiners with our exceptional existing team. Our strong financial foundation and culture is allowing us to play prudent offense in this otherwise challenging environment.
"As previously announced, SMBC intends to increase its economic interest in Jefferies from approximately 4.5% today up to approximately 15% on an as-converted, fully-diluted basis via direct and indirect open-market purchases. A special meeting of our shareholders to approve the creation of nonvoting common shares will occur tomorrow, with a view to facilitating SMBC's increased investment. We look forward to welcoming SMBC's increased ownership and enhanced partnership, as we believe this strategic alliance will further strengthen each firm's ability to support client needs."
Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on August 25, 2023 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on August 14, 2023. We currently have a $250 million authorization for future share repurchases.
Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
May 31,
Six Months Ended
May 31,
2023
202214
%
Change
2023
202214
%
Change
Net revenues:
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
$
1,052,504
$
1,105,174
(5
)%
$
2,259,795
$
2,567,539
(12
)%
Asset Management
(22,384
)
233,977
N/M
55,912
460,809
(88
)%
Other
7,490
(1,081
)
N/M
5,395
2,564
110
%
Net revenues
1,037,610
1,338,070
(22
)%
2,321,102
3,030,912
(23
)%
Net earnings before income taxes
17,919
166,541
(89
)%
175,937
558,873
(69
)%
Income tax expense
9,235
49,683
(81
)%
37,929
114,040
(67
)%
Net earnings
8,684
116,858
(93
)%
138,008
444,833
(69
)%
Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,513
)
1,096
N/M
(9,568
)
127
N/M
Net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(198
)
(323
)
(39
)%
(454
)
(896
)
(49
)%
Preferred stock dividends
-
2,071
(100
)%
2,016
4,141
(51
)%
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
$
12,395
$
114,014
(89
)%
$
146,014
$
441,461
(67
)%
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
$
0.05
$
0.46
(89
)%
$
0.60
$
1.73
(65
)%
Weighted average shares
242,568
249,142
240,825
253,330
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.05
$
0.45
(89
)%
$
0.60
$
1.70
(65
)%
Weighted average diluted shares
245,413
251,979
246,870
261,494
Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity1
0.7
%
5.8
%
3.8
%
11.2
%
N/M - Not Meaningful
Highlights
Three Months Ended May 31, 2023
Six Months Ended May 31, 2023
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Asset Management
Asset Management
* * * *
Amounts herein pertaining to May 31, 2023 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and six months ended May 31, 2023 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about July 7, 2023.
Selected Financial Information
(Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
May 31,
2023
February 28,
2023
May 31,
202214
Net revenues by source:
Advisory
$
254,157
$
297,178
$
371,404
Equity underwriting
148,429
125,445
122,435
Debt underwriting
89,889
80,175
107,021
Total underwriting
238,318
205,620
229,456
Other investment banking
17,338
65,132
88,030
Total Investment Banking
509,813
567,930
688,890
Equities
283,316
308,661
254,807
Fixed income
259,375
330,700
161,477
Total Capital Markets
542,691
639,361
416,284
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues5
1,052,504
1,207,291
1,105,174
Asset management fees and revenues6
15,929
42,696
14,116
Investment return4
32,477
27,434
26,580
Merchant banking, inclusive of net interest
(62,558
)
11,608
205,425
Allocated net interest4
(8,232
)
(3,442
)
(12,144
)
Total Asset Management Net revenues
(22,384
)
78,296
233,977
Other
7,490
(2,095
)
(1,081
)
Total Net revenues by source
$
1,037,610
$
1,283,492
$
1,338,070
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$
575,868
$
703,058
$
579,578
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
96,592
80,474
94,016
Underwriting costs
13,169
13,207
13,191
Technology and communications
118,936
113,385
111,113
Occupancy and equipment rental
24,395
27,315
26,027
Business development
43,587
36,838
44,695
Professional services
68,514
62,161
55,766
Depreciation and amortization
25,310
33,292
40,307
Cost of sales
2,362
2,168
130,449
Other
50,958
53,576
76,387
Total Non-interest expenses
$
1,019,691
$
1,125,474
$
1,171,529
(Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended May 31,
2023
202214
Net revenues by source:
Advisory
$
551,335
$
915,173
Equity underwriting
273,874
278,535
Debt underwriting
170,064
352,199
Total underwriting
443,938
630,734
Other investment banking
82,470
125,500
Total Investment Banking
1,077,743
1,671,407
Equities
591,977
531,854
Fixed income
590,075
364,278
Total Capital Markets
1,182,052
896,132
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues5
2,259,795
2,567,539
Asset management fees and revenues6
58,625
58,618
Investment return4
59,911
35,469
Merchant banking
(50,950
)
391,216
Allocated net interest4
(11,674
)
(24,494
)
Total Asset Management Net revenues
55,912
460,809
Other
5,395
2,564
Total Net revenues by source
$
2,321,102
$
3,030,912
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$
1,278,926
$
1,370,330
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
177,066
177,977
Underwriting costs
26,376
21,319
Technology and communications
232,321
218,129
Occupancy and equipment rental
51,710
52,992
Business development
80,425
71,567
Professional services
130,675
108,508
Depreciation and amortization
58,602
86,244
Cost of sales
4,530
226,120
Other
104,534
138,853
Total Non-interest expenses
$
2,145,165
$
2,472,039
Financial Data and Metrics
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
May 31,
2023
February 28,
2023
May 31,
2022
Other Data:
Number of trading days
64
60
64
Number of trading loss days7
10
3
10
Average VaR (in millions)8
$
15.14
$
12.85
$
11.84
Six Months Ended May 31,
2023
2022
Other Data:
Number of trading days
124
125
Number of trading loss days7
13
18
Average VaR (in millions)8
$
14.03
$
11.98
(Amounts in Millions, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
May 31,
2023
February 28,
2023
May 31,
202215
Financial position9:
Total assets
$
53,740
$
52,033
$
52,919
Total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period15
51,867
50,160
51,034
Cash and cash equivalents
8,005
7,509
8,523
Financial instruments owned15
21,002
21,083
18,493
Level 3 financial instruments owned10, 15
860
819
730
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,873
1,873
1,885
Total equity
9,765
9,811
10,368
Total shareholders' equity
9,696
9,755
10,300
Tangible shareholders' equity11
7,823
7,882
8,415
Other data and financial ratios:
Leverage ratio9, 12, 15
5.5
5.3
5.1
Tangible gross leverage ratio9, 13, 15
6.6
6.4
6.1
Number of employees, at period end
5,335
5,401
5,619
Components of Denominator for Earnings Per Share
The denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
May 31, 2023
Six Months Ended
May 31, 2023
Weighted average common shares outstanding
232,842
230,193
Weighted average shares of restricted stock with future service
(1,853
)
(1,989
)
Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service
11,579
12,621
Denominator for basic earnings per share
242,568
240,825
Stock options and other share based awards
1,618
2,086
Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards
1,227
2,072
Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred shares
-
1,887
Denominator for diluted earnings per share
245,413
246,870
Notes
- Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as annualized adjusted net earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 9 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units, stock options and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 10 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 10 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to present direct Asset Management revenues. We believe that aggregating Allocated net interest would obscure the revenue results by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods. Refer to Selected Financial Information on page 5.
- Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.
- Asset management fees and revenues include management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us as well as our share of fees received by affiliated asset management companies with which we have revenue and profit share arrangements, as well as earnings on our ownership interest in affiliated asset managers.
- Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments.
- VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022.
- Amounts pertaining to May 31, 2023 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended May 31, 2023.
- Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.
- Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure), is defined as shareholders' equity less Intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that tangible equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.
- Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.
- Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio.
- On November 1, 2022, we completed our merger with Jefferies Group LLC. In connection with the merger, we transferred our legacy merchant banking investments to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets or Asset Management segment and reorganized the presentation of our segments and Net revenues to align with the way we are now managing our business. In addition, we have reclassified the presentation of certain line items within our Net revenues by source to streamline our financial statements to better align the presentation of our firm with the strategy of building our investment banking and capital markets and asset management businesses as we continue to reduce our legacy merchant banking portfolio. Historical periods have been recast to conform to these reclassification and presentation changes.
- As of November 30, 2022, we have changed the accounting for our secondary trading activity related to the purchases and sales of corporate loans. Historically, we have accounted for purchases and sales of corporate loans on trade date recognizing the total amount of purchased loans within Financial instruments owned and a corresponding liability within Payables - brokers, dealers and clearing organizations and the total amount of loans sold within Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased and a corresponding asset within Receivables - brokers, dealers and clearing organizations on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition for the cash to be paid or received upon settlement. We have determined that it is more preferable to recognize this trading activity on a settlement date basis and recognize firm commitments to purchase and/or sell loans on the date of trade execution due to the extended settlement period for this trading activity. There was no impact to net earnings or total equity as a result of this change in accounting policy. Historical periods have been recast to conform to this change in accounting policy.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Annualized Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our Net earnings attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
May 31,
Six Months Ended
May 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (GAAP)
$
12,395
$
114,014
$
146,014
$
441,461
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax
1,193
1,739
3,220
4,781
Adjusted net earnings (non-GAAP)
$
13,588
$
115,753
$
149,234
$
446,242
Annualized adjusted net earnings (non-GAAP)
$
54,352
$
463,012
$
298,468
$
892,484
February 28,
November 30,
2023
2022
2022
2021
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
9,755,243
$
10,490,300
$
10,232,845
$
10,553,755
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,872,850
)
(1,894,721
)
(1,875,576
)
(1,897,500
)
Less: Deferred tax asset
(486,012
)
(382,741
)
(387,862
)
(327,547
)
Less: Weighted average impact of dividends and share repurchases
(70,895
)
(162,339
)
(195,393
)
(378,907
)
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,325,486
$
8,050,499
$
7,774,014
$
7,949,801
Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity (non-GAAP)
0.7
%
5.8
%
3.8
%
11.2
%
Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts):
May 31, 2023
Book value (GAAP)
$
9,695,654
Stock options(1)
115,161
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,873,123
)
Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$
7,937,692
Common shares outstanding (GAAP)
231,411
Restricted stock units ("RSUs")
14,068
Stock options(1)
5,075
Other
1,335
Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)(2)
251,889
Book value per share outstanding
$
41.90
Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP)
$
31.51
(1)
Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of May 31, 2023 of 5,074,740 multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $22.69 on May 31, 2023. Stock options added to fully diluted shares are equal to the total stock options outstanding on May 31, 2023.
(2)
Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options.
Contacts
