Commenting on the fiscal year results (changes shown vs. fiscal 2022), Cyanotech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew K. Custer, said:

"Fiscal year 2023 was a challenging year as a result of a number of macroeconomic events and timing of sales. Consumers shifted their spend from goods to experiences and services. Lower sales in the bulk business were due in part to inventory adjustments after the global supply chain issues eased and lower sales in the e-commerce business were driven by a difference in strategy implemented by our third-party distributor."

"Our manufacturing operations produced consistent and high-quality algae, however, the cost per kilo for spirulina in particular was a drag on the gross margin as we reduced production volume resulting in a higher cost per kilo to align with consumer demand."

"In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company generated cash flow of $583,000 from operations as a result of the cash saving initiatives that we implemented in the second quarter, including slowing production and reducing headcount."

"Despite the disappointing sales figures, I am hopeful for the future. We are well positioned to meet customer needs in the growing market for naturally derived high value nutritional products."

Fiscal Year 2023

Cyanotech reported net sales of $23,178,000 for fiscal 2023 compared to $35,968,000 in fiscal 2022, a decrease of 35.6%. Gross profit was $7,259,000, with gross profit margin of 31.3%, compared to gross profit of $13,566,000 and gross profit margin of 37.7%. Operating loss was $2,920,000 compared to operating income of $2,574,000.

Net loss was $3,440,000 or $0.55 loss per share, compared to net income of $2,154,000 or $0.35 earnings per share.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

Cyanotech reported net sales of $5,391,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $8,126,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, a decrease of 33.7%. Gross profit was $1,387,000 with gross profit margin of 25.7%, compared to gross profit of $2,894,000 and gross profit margin of 35.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating loss was $1,255,000 compared to operating income of $364,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net loss was $1,430,000, or $0.23 loss per share, compared to net income of $277,000, or $0.04 earnings per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

About Cyanotech - Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company's mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech's BioAstin® offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe ("GRAS") for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, availability of financing, and our ability to continue as a going concern, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company's annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 974 $ 2,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $64 in 2023 and $67 in 2022 1,331 3,664 Inventories 10,707 9,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 484 545 Total current assets 13,496 16,264 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 11,366 11,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,776 3,787 Other assets 90 109 Total assets $ 29,728 $ 32,045 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,021 $ 2,362 Accrued expenses 1,101 1,412 Customer deposits 89 164 Operating lease obligations, current portion 483 393 Line of credit 1,540 - Line of credit - related party 500 - Current maturities of long-term debt 3,469 490 Total current liabilities 8,103 4,821 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,000 4,336 Long-term operating lease obligations 4,275 3,386 Other long-term liabilities 3 15 Total liabilities 13,381 12,558 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,271,971 shares at March 31, 2023 and 6,202,223 shares at March 31, 2022 125 124 Additional paid-in capital 33,856 33,557 Accumulated deficit (17,634 ) (14,194 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,347 19,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,728 $ 32,045

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years ended March 31, 2023 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 23,178 $ 35,968 $ 32,345 Cost of sales 15,919 22,402 21,228 Gross profit 7,259 13,566 11,117 Operating expenses: General and administrative 4,659 5,367 4,876 Sales and marketing 4,750 4,913 5,518 Research and development 770 712 639 Total operating expense 10,179 10,992 11,033 (Loss) income from operations (2,920 ) 2,574 84 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (502 ) (392 ) (550 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 1,389 Total other income (expense), net (502 ) (392 ) 839 (Loss) income before income taxes (3,422 ) 2,182 923 Income tax expense (18 ) (28 ) (3 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,440 ) $ 2,154 $ 920 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.55 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.55 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.15 Shares used in calculation of net (loss) income per share: Basic 6,244 6,157 6,070 Diluted 6,244 6,168 6,079

