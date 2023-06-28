Scientists in Germany have assessed the performance of balcony solar modules connected to an e-bike battery and found this combination provides a stable and continuous operation over three days. They tested two system architectures based on passive and active hybridization and said both system designs offer satisfying results.Scientists from the Offenburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany have sought to integrate a commercially available lithium-ion battery for e-bikes with a balcony PV system with the aim of assessing potential savings and improvement in self-consumption rates. Their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...