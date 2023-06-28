Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals, is encouraging vacationers to "just add water" and rent a boat while on their summer destination trip from almost anywhere. With more than 50,000 boats in over 700 global locations, Boatsetter is the most accessible and easiest platform for renting a boat.

"This year's travel trend is the Euro-Summer Adventure, specifically to Italy and Spain," said Graham Goldsmith, Director of Boatsetter LUX. "Boatsetter is the best option to enhance your trip and provides an unforgettable opportunity to experience breathtaking locations such as the Greek islands, French Riviera, or the famous Benagil Caves in Portugal, all of which can be viewed on a private, luxury boat with your own personal captain and crew."

For travelers vacationing in the U.S. this summer, Boatsetter LUX offers a luxury boating experience within the country, with yacht charters available across most major cities, including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Miami. To book your next luxury yacht, visit https://www.boatsetter.com/luxury-yacht-charters.

Boatsetter's luxury yacht charter experiences are available throughout the European coastline. Travelers can explore this year's holiday hotspots, including the Amalfi Coast and Sardinia in Italy, Vilamoura in Portugal, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia, Cannes in France, along with Ibiza, Mallorca and Marbella in Spain.

In the popular Spanish Mediterranean region, Boatsetter offers a fleet of boats through the use of their international luxury brands: Smart Charter Ibiza, Smart Charter Mallorca and Smart Charter Marbella. Boatsetter's presence in the Mediterranean is strengthened by a highly experienced international crew of seasoned yachting professionals, each possessing a deep expertise in boating and sailing, with local insights to share. In addition, Boatsetter continues to be one of the most accessible yacht charter operators in the Mediterranean and the company makes it easy to book on-water experiences, with full day itineraries, through their website or mobile app.

