Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) at XSTO (89/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Moberg Pharma AB (publ), LEI: 549300XFXK7DVGDRP410 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: MOB SE0020353928 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Moberg Pharma AB (publ) on June 28, 2023 at 11.00 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 11.15 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 11.25 CET, June 28, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB