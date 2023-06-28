Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - The Pop Golden Awards, a prestigious event dedicated to celebrating and honoring pop culture figures from various entertainment industries, is thrilled to announce its upcoming award ceremony in November 2023. Set to take place in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, this highly anticipated event promises to be a night to remember.







The Pop Golden Awards aims to recognize and applaud the remarkable achievements of individuals and entities that have contributed significantly to the realm of pop culture. Spanning music, films, digital content, and more, this star-studded occasion will bring together the brightest talents from around the world.

With an extensive array of categories, the Pop Golden Awards will encompass every facet of the entertainment industry. From Best Original Song and Outstanding Film Performance to Influencer of the Year and Breakthrough Artist, this esteemed event will honor excellence across diverse fields.

Adding to the excitement, the Pop Golden Awards will present the highly coveted "Legend Award" to several illustrious celebrities. These exceptional individuals, who have left an indelible mark on pop culture, will be acknowledged for their extraordinary contributions and enduring influence. The "Legend Award" recipients will receive this prestigious honor during the ceremony, making it an unforgettable moment for both the awardees and the audience.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZU8TrNUU8w

Mr. Timothy Kitts, the spokesperson for the event, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming ceremony, stating, "The Pop Golden Awards will transcend the boundaries of a traditional award show. It will be a captivating extravaganza, blending the thrill of an awards ceremony with the excitement of an unparalleled party. Attendees can expect an evening filled with incredible music, delectable drinks, and unforgettable memories."

The Pop Golden Awards is proud to have RTM Promotions LLC as its sponsor, demonstrating their commitment to supporting and promoting the world of pop culture. Their partnership ensures a grand event that celebrates the achievements of exceptional individuals while providing an unforgettable experience for attendees.

As the Pop Golden Awards draws nearer, the anticipation grows for this extraordinary celebration of pop culture icons. Stay tuned to the website, popgolden.org, for further updates on nominees, presenters, and additional surprises that await attendees at this unforgettable event.

Media Contact:

Name: Timothy Kitts

Title: Public Relations Manager

Company: RTM Promotions LLC

Email: kitts@popgolden.org

Website: popgolden.org

Country: United States

City: Santa Fe

State: New Mexico

Address: MARQUEZ PLACE STE 106- B S

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171452