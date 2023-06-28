Swiss startup Insolight said that it has finished a new agrivoltaic pilot project in Lucerne, Switzerland. It said it will monitor the facility for three years to assess PV performance and its impact on agriculture.Swiss startup Insolight has installed an agrivoltaic plant spanning 2,600 m2 at a raspberry farm owned by Bioschmid Gmbh, a Lucerne-based organic farm operator. The 160 kW installation features 800 PERC bifacial modules and an inverter from Chinese manufacturer Huawei. The array also includes an Insolight-designed adjustable reflective screen positioned between the modules and the crops, ...

