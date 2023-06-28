Enhances internal power semiconductor capabilities to support long-term growth trajectory

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a 200mm wafer fab located in Dortmund, Germany ("Dortmund fab") from Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG). Key transaction benefits include:

Expands business opportunities in high-growth industrial end markets like renewables, energy storage, automation, motor drives, power supplies, and e-Mobility off-board charging infrastructure

Provides a highly skilled technology team with extensive 200mm manufacturing and development experience

Defined multi-year capacity sharing arrangement with Elmos Semiconductor SE to allow Littelfuse to ramp its technologies over time; initial term lasting through 2029

"The acquisition of the 200mm Dortmund wafer fab is an important element in our long-term growth strategy for power semiconductors," said Chad Marak, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Semiconductor Business. "Key to our sustained success is expanding our portfolio of technologies and growing internal capabilities to enable us to meet the increasing demands of our customers in high-growth power conversion applications. The Dortmund fab complements our current footprint, adding a highly experienced team and an efficient high-quality wafer processing operation. We are excited about the future prospects of our combined teams and capabilities, which I am confident will continue to position us for long-term profitable growth."

The acquisition of the Dortmund fab is expected to close early in fiscal year 2025. The total purchase price for the fab is approximately 93 million Euro, of which approximately 37 million Euro will be paid after regulatory approvals, and approximately 56 million Euro will be paid at closing. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the company's fiscal year 2023 or 2024 financial results.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 18,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

