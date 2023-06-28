Kensol said its new water-source heat pump uses a Panasonic Inverter DC twin rotary compressor and is able to achieve a maximum water temperature of 60 C.Polish heating specialist Kensol has launched a monobloc water-source heat pump for residential applications. "The KTM monobloc heat pump is relying on a Panasonic DC Twin Rotary compressor, which ensures a smooth working process in a temperature range of up to -30 C," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting that the device also uses R32 as the refrigerant. "The unit ensures smooth operation at outdoor temperatures as low as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...