Merz Therapeutics, a company of the Merz Group and a leader in the field of neurotoxins, celebrates the opening of its new affiliate in Stockholm for the Nordic region including Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. By taking the strategic decision to establish the new subsidiary in Stockholm, Merz Therapeutics is assuming full control of its business operations in the region, effectively replacing the previous distribution partner Desitin.

By establishing Merz Therapeutics Nordics AB, the company aims to optimize its market presence, better serve patients and customers, and better capitalize on the region's market potential. CEO of Merz Therapeutics, Stefan König, about the company's expansion in the Nordics: "Establishing our presence in the Nordics is a strategic move that will allow us to better serve our patients' needs in the region. This expansion will not only bring us closer to the mature healthcare systems in Scandinavia that have a reputation for patient centricity and innovation, including some world-class research institutions but also position us for substantial growth." The Stockholm site will become the central hub for the company's activities in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, officially commencing operations on July 1, 2023.

Over the past few months, the newly formed Merz Therapeutics Nordics team has carefully prepared the transition of operations from our longstanding partner, Desitin, who has been instrumental in establishing our presence in the region over the past few years. Leading the new affiliate as the Country Manager for the Nordics, Christian Feinberg expressed his confidence in the venture: "We are excited to embark on this journey and build strong relationships with healthcare providers, patients, and stakeholders in the Nordics. Our focus will be on delivering value and improving access to healthcare solutions across the region for people who suffer from upper limb spasticity, sialorrhea, hemifacial spasm, blepharospasm, or cervical dystonia." Feinberg brings with him extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having previously served as the Managing Director Nordics for a prominent pharmaceutical company prior to joining Merz Therapeutics. "We are delighted to have acquired such a highly experienced and capable leader for the region. With his expertise, we are confident in our ability to drive progress not only in the Nordics but across all of Europe. Together, we embark on an exciting journey to enhance patient outcomes throughout Europe," says Marcus Gollub, Head of Region Europe at Merz Therapeutics.

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to improving the lives of patients around the world. With its relentless research, development, and culture of innovation, Merz Therapeutics strives to serve unmet patient needs and realize better outcomes. Merz Therapeutics seeks to address the unique needs of people who suffer from movement disorders, neurological conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life. Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and is represented in more than 90 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group. To learn more, please visit www.merztherapeutics.com

