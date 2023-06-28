Acquisition will Extend Bitdefender Product and Services Portfolio with Cloud Infrastructure Security Management and Security Consulting Services

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has agreed to acquire Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security to address the growing demand for advanced, streamlined management of cybersecurity, compliance, and governance of multi-cloud environments.

As organizations continue to accelerate cloud adoption, they struggle to manage the thousands of configuration settings and permissions, identities, and entitlements presented by multiple cloud providers. According to Gartner®, "Misconfigured cloud resources continue to be a primary reason for cloud-related data breaches."1 A single point of insight and control across multiple hybrid-cloud environments simplifies the application of configuration management and least privilege for organizations.

With this acquisition, Bitdefender will incorporate Horangi's Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities into the Bitdefender GravityZone unified risk and security analytics platform to add critical compliance and governance capabilities to Bitdefender's leading threat prevention, protection, detection and response capabilities. Additionally, Horangi's security services offerings, including proactive risk assessment, red teaming, and penetration testing, will integrate with and complement Bitdefender Managed Detection Response (MDR) services.

"We are pleased to announce our intent to acquire Horangi Cyber Security, a strategic move that will amplify our risk analytics, threat detection and response capabilities in the cloud and complement our GravityZone platform to help business customers combat evolving cybersecurity threats as the attack surface grows," said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. "The addition of Horangi is a major milestone in our product strategy execution and aligns with our mission to be the most trusted cybersecurity platform worldwide."

Horangi Cyber Security was founded in 2016. Its flagship platform, Horangi Warden, is a cloud-native solution that secures critical cloud infrastructures for hundreds of enterprise organizations across all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

"This acquisition represents a strategic partnership built on shared values, a commitment to innovation, and a vision for the future," stated Paul Hadjy, co-founder and CEO of Horangi Cyber Security. "Horangi has focused on delivering strong business outcomes for our clients with best-in-class cybersecurity consulting services and our flagship cloud security platform, Warden. By leveraging Bitdefender's broad cybersecurity portfolio, our customers can expect an even greater level of service, accelerated innovation pace, and exceptional cybersecurity outcomes in the cloud and beyond."

"In addition to Warden, Horangi has developed leading CREST-accredited cybersecurity consulting services that continuously keep global customers compliant and secure from advanced threats. The addition of Bitdefender MDR services is an important and valuable evolution of this service provision," Hadjy added.

Horangi Cyber Security has been recognized by Gartner several times. In 2023, Horangi Cyber Security was named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Continuous Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps" report2, additionally, Horangi (Warden) was recognized in the Gartner "How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery" report for CSPM.3 Horangi Cyber Security was also recognized a Sample Provider by Gartner in 2022 in the "Emerging Tech: CIEM Is Required for Cloud Security and IAM Providers to Compete" report.4

In a 2023 report, Gartner noted that "CSPM is commonly purchased as part of a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that includes broader cloud security capabilities such as cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM), cloud detection and response (CDR)."5

Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

