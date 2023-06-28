Ireland could potentially reach 1 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of this year, according to new figures from the Irish Solar Energy Association.Ireland has deployed around 680 MW of solar power spread across 59,888 generators to date, according to a new report from the Irish Solar Energy Association. Most of this capacity originates from seven large-scale plants surpassing 5 MW, totaling 349 MW, and 208 MW from microgeneration solar arrays, encompassing systems up to 12 kW. Small-scale ground-mounted PV plants for self-consumption account for another 95 MW, while mini-generation ...

