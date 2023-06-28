Independent proxy advisory firm ISS also recommends voting "FOR" Sarah Schlesinger and "WITHHOLD" Richard Gaynor

Sarissa believes adding Sarah Schlesinger to the Alkermes board can unlock shareholder value and help Alkermes achieve its true potential

Sarissa Capital Management LP ("Sarissa") today released the following letter to shareholders of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS):

June 28, 2023

Dear Fellow Alkermes Shareholders:

For over 30 years and over $150 million in compensation, Chairman and CEO Richard Pops has presided over massive destruction of shareholder value at Alkermes, including managing to operate a $1 billion revenue-generating company (nearly one third of which is cost-free royalty income) at a perpetual loss with limited oversight by the board and no accountability to shareholders.

Shareholder pressure, including from Sarissa, has only incrementally moved the company in the right direction the last few years. We believe true change will not occur without a strong shareholder presence on the board. Despite Alkermes' process to refresh the board (a process which we believe was run by Pops), it remains a board largely seemingly devoted to Pops, without shareholder perspectives, and with incumbent directors who have superfluous skill sets. If shareholders are not added to the board, we fear that Pops will continue to run the company as he pleases and never address its fundamental issues.

The board steadfastly refuses to add our nominees, including Sarah Schlesinger, who the Nom-Gov committee at Alkermes previously acknowledged would be a qualified board candidate and who ISS recommended that shareholders vote "FOR". Sarah has extensive expertise in biopharmaceutical R&D and experience serving on the boards of several biopharmaceutical companies, including ARIAD Pharmaceuticals and The Medicines Company, where she helped create meaningful shareholder value.

Shareholders face an important decision at the upcoming Alkermes annual shareholder meeting. We need to send a strong message to Chairman and CEO Pops that we will not accept a reversion to the status quo of prolonged underperformance.

We urge our fellow Alkermes shareholders to vote the BLUE universal proxy card "FOR" Sarah Schlesinger to provide much needed oversight and accountability at Alkermes and vote "WITHHOLD" on Richard Gaynor (a cancer specialist whose skills will be unnecessary after the spin of the cancer business in a few months).

Thank you for your continued support.

Sarissa Capital Management LP

