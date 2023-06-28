Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
WKN: A2PN67 | ISIN: SE0012904779 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EF0
Frankfurt
28.06.23
08:07 Uhr
6,900 Euro
-0,200
-2,82 %
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2023 | 13:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Train Alliance Sweden AB (353/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Train Alliance Sweden AB's annual general
meeting, held on June 20, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split with
redemption in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Jul 3, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 TRAIN B         
Terms:                    Split with redemption 4:1
Current ISIN:                SE0012904779       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 30, 2023       
New ISIN code:                SE0020540144       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jul 3, 2023       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
