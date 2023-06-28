Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Train Alliance Sweden AB (353/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Train Alliance Sweden AB's annual general meeting, held on June 20, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 3, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: TRAIN B Terms: Split with redemption 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0012904779 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 30, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020540144 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 3, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.