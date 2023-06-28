India's TrinanoTechnologies has developed a nanocoating for solar modules that reportedly increases power generation by up to 4% due to its light-trapping, anti-reflection and self-cleaning properties.From pv magazine India India's Trinano Technologies has developed nanocoatings for solar modules that can increase their power output by up to 4% and lower the temperature by up to 3 C compared to non-coated panels. "This means a 10 MW solar power plant with nanocoated panels would generate additional power of 720 MWh and thus an additional revenue," Trinano Technologies CEO Harsh Sethi told pv ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...