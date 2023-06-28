India's TrinanoTechnologies has developed a nanocoating for solar modules that reportedly increases power generation by up to 4% due to its light-trapping, anti-reflection and self-cleaning properties.From pv magazine India India's Trinano Technologies has developed nanocoatings for solar modules that can increase their power output by up to 4% and lower the temperature by up to 3 C compared to non-coated panels. "This means a 10 MW solar power plant with nanocoated panels would generate additional power of 720 MWh and thus an additional revenue," Trinano Technologies CEO Harsh Sethi told pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...