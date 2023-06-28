Peer-reviewed research from Texas university study to be presented at AACE's EdMedia Innovate Learning conference in Vienna, Austria, July 10-14

New research into the impact of virtual science lab simulations on STEM student engagement levels and enrollment outcomes at a large university in Texas will be revealed at the EdMedia Innovate Learning 2023 conference (www.aace.org/conf/edmedia) organized by the Association for the Advancement of Computing in Education (AACE) in Vienna July 10-14.

WHO:

Dr. Rachel Schechter, founder, Learning Experience Design (LXD) Research (https://lxdresearch.com/)

Malte Staeps, regional sales director for Europe for Labster, the world's leading edtech platform for virtual labs and interactive science

WHAT: The speakers will present a paper Dr. Schechter has co-authored with researchers from Northwestern and Tufts universities. Using a mixed-methods design, they examined college instructors' use of the Labster virtual lab simulation platform, students' perceptions of the simulations on their learning and future STEM plans, and usage data from the platform to explore patterns of lab use and quiz scores. Their findings have important implications on implementing virtual lab simulations to increase student performance, decrease DFW rates, and support continued STEM course enrollment.

WHERE: "Virtual Lab Implementation Model Predicts STEM Future Plans," at the University of Vienna

WHEN: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 1:45 pm CEST

WHY: Since returning from the pandemic, college instructors have been challenged by a lack of student engagement. Understanding the factors influencing student engagement and learning outcomes is crucial for improving pedagogical practices and creating effective learning environments.

HOW: Request a free educator all-access trial of Labster interactive science solutions.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students' natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities in 100 countries have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster's team members are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628927568/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Denny

Sterling Communications for Labster

(408) 395-5500

labster@sterlingpr.com