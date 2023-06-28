Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lauritz.com Group A/S receives observation status (354/23)

Today, June 28, 2023, Lauritz.com Group A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had filed for restructuring proceedings under the Danish Bankruptcy Act at The Maritime and Commercial High Court of Copenhagen as a result of the Company being unable to fulfill its debt obligations on time. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Lauritz.com Group A/S (LAUR, ISIN code DK0060733368, order book ID 123678) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.