Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
WKN: A2AMJB | ISIN: DK0060733368 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZS
Frankfurt
28.06.23
15:05 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lauritz.com Group A/S receives observation status (354/23)

Today, June 28, 2023, Lauritz.com Group A/S (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company had filed for restructuring
proceedings under the Danish Bankruptcy Act at The Maritime and Commercial High
Court of Copenhagen as a result of the Company being unable to fulfill its debt
obligations on time. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Lauritz.com Group A/S (LAUR, ISIN code DK0060733368, order book ID 123678)
shall be given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
