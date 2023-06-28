WilsonHCG named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2023 Global RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WilsonHCG has been named a Leader and a Star Performer once again in Everest Group's annual Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.



The PEAK Matrix® analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPO landscape, providing an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of more than 45 RPO providers based on their overall capability across different global services markets.

"We're honored to be named a Leader and a Star Performer yet again. Our people go above and beyond every day to help our clients' businesses get better - their dedication to excellence is critical in today's rapidly evolving talent landscape," said John Wilson , CEO at WilsonHCG. "We're also proud of our position as a Major Contender in APAC, as this is a region that we've continued to expand in over the past 12 months."

Commenting on WilsonHCG's global status as a Leader and a Star Performance, Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group, said: "Along with its deep expertise in sourcing niche high-skilled roles, WilsonHCG stands out due to its global footprint and analytical offerings. Its acquisition of Claro and Tracking Talent has fortified its service offerings and helped position WilsonHCG as a Leader and a Star performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - Global."

WilsonHCG's strong track record for hiring high-skill white collar candidates and its doubling down on the healthcare and life sciences (HLS) space was commended by Everest Group, as was its significant delivery capability in North America and strong presence in EMEA.

Other highlights of the assessment include:

How WilsonHCG's network of global delivery centers support multiple buyer industries.

The company's vast web of partnerships with technology vendors.

Its acquisition of Claro to provide a market-leading offering for talent market intelligence.



WilsonHCG was also named a Leader and a Star Performer in North America, a Major Contender and a Star Performer in EMEA and a Major Contender in APAC.

Basak continued: "WilsonHCG is a key player in North America due to its strong delivery capabilities and ability to hire niche white collar roles particularly in high-tech, healthcare and life sciences. Its string of organic and inorganic investments to increase market penetration, improve technological capabilities and advisory offerings has helped in its positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - North America."

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

