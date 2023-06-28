The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has welcomed two new partners to the organization. Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden and LRM Comunicaciones, Santiago, Chile were recently voted into the partnership.

"These agencies are an outstanding addition to our partnership and help in expanding our global footprint," said Todd Lynch, Worldcom's Managing Director. "They are highly respected in their local markets, and have deep experience in public relations and communications. We are excited to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to collaborating with and learning from them."

Paues Åberg Communications is a Stockholm-based strategic communication agency with a particular focus on public affairs, corporate communication, and financial communication. Paues Åberg Communications was founded in 2013, employing thirty consultants with expertise in business, politics, communication, branding, and media. In the ten years since it was founded, Paues Åberg Communications has helped nearly 300 clients become more successful and achieve their business goals with effective communications.

"We have just embarked on a growth journey as we have entered the second decade of the agency's history," said Jonas Rodny, Partner of Paues Åberg Communications. "The Worldcom partnership will be key in that journey and our mission to deliver value to our customers. We're honored by the opportunity to join this prestigious group and offer expanded capabilities to our Swedish clients that seek to communicate to audiences in other parts of the world. We are excited to make use of limitless possibilities that Worldcom and its partners offer."

LRM Comunicaciones is an integrated agency focused on strategic communications and marketing. They are experts in press management, who transform organizational value into content for various platforms. Their clients gain visibility, credibility and trust of public opinion and their target audiences. They also advise companies on corporate communications, to align their image with their internal communication through digital marketing, writing and designing of blogs, newsletters, online magazines and web pages.

"Joining Worldcom is an important milestone for LRM Comunicaciones because it reflects the growth of our company and the possibility of working strategically and tactically with other agencies to expand our market," says Gabriela Lazo, CEO of LRM Comunicaciones.

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, Paues Åberg and LRM join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675

