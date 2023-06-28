Scala Inc.: Scala Introduces Scala Ascend Initiative

Scala Ascend will significantly improve ease of use with quick-start and support features

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Scala today announced a new platform initiative called "Scala Ascend", which will allow users to quickly get high-quality digital signage content playing and easily updated on their network. The initial components of Ascend - Scala Apps, Channel Layouts and newly launched Knowledge Base - are the foundational pillars of the initiative, which will evolve to meet user needs and become more robust over time.





"We have been working to make our user experience easier and more efficient, from first use of the product to ongoing self-support. Scala Ascend was created and will evolve with a consistent goal - empowering users to get compelling content on displays in the easiest and quickest way," said Rob Aita, Scala Director of Product Management. "We're committed to building out the Ascend initiative, adding pillars as the product matures, and evolving existing pillars as features become more robust."

The initial components of Ascend include:

* Scala Apps: Native to the platform and available to all users beginning in the upcoming release of Scala Enterprise 13.10, Scala Apps are fully designed pieces of digital signage content, such as welcome, events, accolades, weather and more, that are easily updated with your message specifics.

* Scala Knowledge Base: New, completely revamped technical documentation of the Scala platform, Knowledge Base gives registered users deep insight into best practices, troubleshooting and product features and capability.

* Scala Channel Layouts: Scala's Professional Services team creates one or more custom, fully branded digital signage channel layout(s), which becomes the standard for your team to quickly populate the layout with digital signage content and messaging. The channel is created with digital signage best practices in mind, and is flexible to allow for a full scope of engaging content.

"Scala has a long history of providing the most powerful self-service digital signage platform, with our intuitive content management and robust design tool," said Kevin Carbone, Scala CEO. "Scala Ascend levels up ease of use and empowers non-technical users to get digital signage content up and running within the first day of use. The workflow of Scala Apps and the foundational template and training that comes with Channel Layouts removes complexity from content creation, scheduling and design."

More information on Scala Ascend can be found at www.scala.com/en/products/ascend-initiative. Scala Knowledge Base can be accessed by registered users at knowledge.scala.com.

About Scala

Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, provides the tools to create, manage and deploy powerful digital experiences in any environment including retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets. Scala is headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, and has been a trusted technology partner for 30+ years with 30 offices globally, providing digital signage solutions to 16,000+ enterprise customers in more than 100 countries. For additional information, visit scala.com

