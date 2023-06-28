SonoAsh Engineered Materials is Recognized Again as a Leader in Environmental Profitability

SonoAsh obtains its Second Solar Impulse Label

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / SonoAsh Engineered Materials Ltd. (SonoAsh) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the Solar Impulse Foundation (SIF) label update program and has obtained a second label in June 2023.

SonoAsh was first awarded the label in April 2020. The Solar Impulse Foundation created the label with a goal of bringing together global actors involved in developing, financing or promoting products, services, processes and technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way by adhering to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The SonoAsh process is recognized as consistent with SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production.

"We are proud to obtain our second Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label. This further solidifies SonoAsh as a globally recognized engineering technology process with a positive impact on the environment," said Bruce Sifton, President of SonoAsh. "SonoAsh's patented technology processes coal ash impoundments to engineer a matrix of products that can lower greenhouse gas emissions in the cement industry and capture valuable minerals in the coal ash."

Companies applying to the label must go through a third-party neutral and certified methodology embodied in three themes: feasibility, environmental impact, and profitability. SonoAsh's patented technology and waste-to-value mandate excelled in all three categories.

The cement industry accounts for roughly 8% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. One tonne of produced cement equals one tonne of CO2 in our atmosphere. By using the SonoAsh engineered material in cement-ready mix formulas, producers can displace up to 40% of the mix with a superior, uniform particle size, low-carbon alternative that reduces industry emissions by an equal amount.

SonoAsh also utilizes coal ash impoundments as an above-ground ore body. SonoAsh's patented low-frequency, sonochemical technology can liberate rare and strategic metals and minerals from the coal ash that are essential to modern-day innovation and the green economy such as solar panels, wind turbines, smartphones, and electric cars.

