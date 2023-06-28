EQS-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Statement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Oaktree takes control of QH Track
Luxembourg, 28 June 2023. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") has been informed this morning that OCM Luxembourg QH Track S.A.R.L. ("Oaktree") is enforcing pledges with immediate effect to appropriate all of the partnership interests in QH2 SCS, a holding company for QH Track, in addition to appropriating all shares in QH2 GP SARL. After this action Aggregate will cease to own or control the Quartier Heidestrasse Track project.
Following the very challenging situation in the global real estate market, QH Track has experienced cost overruns and delays to completion. Aggregate had been in discussions with Oaktree and the senior lenders on resolving these issues in order to fund the construction through to completion, and had previously undertaken a sale process for QH Group, from which six out of seven segments were successfully sold.
Aggregate is conducting a detailed review of the implications of this action, but this specific event does not constitute a cross-default in the Aggregate 2025 and 2024 bonds.
