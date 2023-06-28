Grid Dynamics Launches AI Focus Groups Starter Kit - An Innovative Generative AI Solution for Faster, Easier, and Less Expensive Analysis of User-Generated Content and Optimization of Social Media Campaigns

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics unveiled an AI Focus Groups Starter Kit targeted at Enterprise clients seeking more efficient methods for discovering customer insights and optimizing their marketing campaigns and content.

Enterprises can leverage the starter kit to expand their consumer research capabilities and augment or replace traditional focus groups-increasing speed to insights with greater efficiency and reduced costs.

A sophisticated adaptation of generic large language models, this starter kit helps enterprises to rapidly achieve tangible business results from Generative AI.

The AI Focus Groups Starter Kit is the latest addition to the company's rapidly expanding lineup of generative AI-based solutions and supports the Grid Dynamics GigaCube growth framework.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced the release of its AI Focus Groups Starter Kit-the latest offering in the company's lineup of powerful generative AI-based solutions. The AI Focus Groups Starter Kit enables enterprise clients from any industry to create new, faster, more efficient, and less expensive capabilities for analyzing user-generated content across disparate data sources and operationalizing the obtained insights-a significant challenge for businesses today.

The starter kit has enormous potential to change how marketing teams work with user-generated content and customer focus groups. It uses large language models to analyze customer reviews, social media posts, comments, and other types of user-generated content and events and creates AI focus groups composed of virtual personas that match the behavior of a brand's real-world target audience. The marketing teams can interact with these personas using conversational interfaces to get feedback and suggestions on the brand's products, messaging, and upcoming social media posts, and perform other activities that usually require expensive customer research using real focus groups.





The newly unveiled AI Focus Groups Starter Kit from Grid Dynamics is a sophisticated solution that combines Generative AI technology with advanced domain expertise to achieve real business results. The expertise required to craft this enterprise solution is difficult to replicate and differentiates Grid Dynamics as a leader in Enterprise AI. This expertise also helps attract the top talent required to fuel the company's continued growth and maintain its culture of engineering excellence. Grid Dynamics' continued investment in AI embodies the company's commitment to its GigaCube growth framework, which identifies Innovation and strengthening its partner ecosystem as foundational pillars of the company's long-term success.

"Grid Dynamics has a long, proud history of helping enterprise clients leverage the power of AI. Looking forward, we're focused on expanding our portfolio of innovative, industry-specific Generative AI solutions that deliver high-value, immediate business impact for clients," said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology at Grid Dynamics. "Our R&D teams, working in close collaboration with our clients and network of best-in-class industry partners, have developed a multi-industry Generative AI strategy and solution roadmap. We're excited about rapid progress with implementing this roadmap and releasing this new starter kit that extends our capabilities for solving our clients' most complex challenges and furthering the advancement of Enterprise AI."

Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' AI Focus Groups Starter Kit. Explore additional AI solutions developed by Grid Dynamics including AI-Powered Data Analytics and Generative AI for Images .

