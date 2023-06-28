Angus Gold Inc.: Angus Gold Strengthens its Board and Management Team

Highlights:



David Palmer appointed as Chairman and Director of the Company

Breanne Beh appointed President and CEO, effective July 10, 2023

Appointments are part of the Company's initiative to build a strong executive team and to follow up on the new gold discoveries at the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario.



TORONTO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) ("Angus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr. David Palmer as Chairman and Director of the Company, effective immediately, and Breanne Beh as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 10, 2023. Ms. Beh has been leading the Company's exploration team and exploration strategy at the Golden Sky Project since September 2021. These appointments are part of the Company's initiative to build a strong executive team and world-class project in one of Ontario's most active gold belts.

Dr. Palmer is a Professional Geologist with more than 25 years of management, technical, and exploration experience. David is currently the President and CEO of Probe Gold Inc. Previously, he was the President and CEO of Probe Mines Limited (2003-2015) where he led his team to two successful major mineral discoveries, including the multi-million ounce Borden Gold deposit, and the subsequent sale of the company to Goldcorp Inc. in 2015. David's outstanding achievements at Probe Mines earned him several prestigious awards, including the PDAC's Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year (2015) and Northern Miner's Mining Person of the Year (2014). Dr. Palmer holds a B.Sc. (Geology) degree from St. Francis Xavier University, M.Sc. and Ph.D. (Economic Geology) degrees from McGill University. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Ms. Breanne Beh is a Professional Geologist with more than 10 years of technical and exploration experience. Ms. Beh began her career as an exploration geologist for Probe Mines at its Borden Gold Project in Chapleau, Ontario, where she worked from 2012-2016. During this time, she was a valuable member and leader of the team that earned the 2013 Ontario Prospectors Award for its accomplishments in advancing this world-class gold deposit. She obtained her BSc in Geology from the University of Calgary before completing her MSc in Geology at Lakehead University. She is also a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec.



David Palmer stated, "I am exceptionally pleased to be joining the Board of Angus Gold. Angus has an extremely strong team of seasoned directors who bring significant capital markets, corporate development and legal expertise to the Company. I look forward to adding my technical skills to this highly qualified group and contributing to the growth of the Company and the Golden Sky project. In addition to the potential I see in the Company and the project, part of my decision to join Angus was based on Breanne Beh accepting the role as Angus' CEO. I have known Breanne for over 10 years and she is a consummate professional whose strong leadership and strong technical skills will propel Angus forward in this strengthening gold environment and I look forward to being part of the success ahead."

Breanne Beh commented, "I'm very excited to accept this management role with the Company. The Golden Sky project has always impressed me with its prospectivity and potential. Over the past few years, I have helped guide the exploration programs and we have been successful in making a brand new gold discovery in the BIF zone and expanding the Dorset gold zone in both size and grade. We have only scratched the surface with regards to the potential at Golden Sky and, as a team, I believe we have established a strong foundation to continue growing and making many new gold discoveries going forward. I am eager to begin this new role with the Angus team and lead the Company to further success."

The Golden Sky project is located in Wawa, Ontario, and situated between the high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines of Wesdome Gold Mines. The project is host to the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone and a new gold discovery in a large Banded Iron Formation ("BIF") package, similar to the geological settings of Musselwhite (Newmont Corporation) and Back River (B2Gold Corp). The 2022 drill program in the BIF area confirmed a robust gold system over 800 metres along strike while the drill program on the Dorset Gold deposit was successful in more than doubling the strike length of gold mineralization and defining higher grades.

Mr. Steve Burleton will step down from his position as Interim CEO but will continue serving as a Director of the Company. We thank Mr. Burleton for his significant contributions as an executive during the establishment and initial exploration of the Golden Sky Project.

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company's flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Directors and insiders currently approximately own 36.8%, Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. 16.4% and New Gold Inc. 9.9%, each based on the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis.

Email: info@angusgold.com

Phone: 647-259-1790

Company Website: www.angusgold.com

TSXV: GUS | USOTC: ANGVF

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.