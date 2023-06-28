Aurora Spine Corporation: Aurora Spine Announces Initial Patient Enrolled for DEXA-CTM Multicenter Study

Carlsbad, Calif, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV:ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled for its multicenter study of DEXA-CTM Cervical Interbody System. The commencement of the enrollment of patients indicates that the company has received all necessary approvals to launch the study, which will initially include data from 40 single level and 40 multiple level subjects.



Mr. Trent Northcutt, Aurora's President, CEO and co-founder, stated, "The launch of the study is exciting news for Aurora and its DEXA platform technology. With this multicenter study now underway, we will be able to collect and provide important data to the medical industry about the DEXA-C device and technology platform."

Principal Investigator Dr. Sebastian Koga, neurosurgeon at Forrest Health Institute of Neuroscience, said, "The study will document the impact of this new biomaterial on patient outcomes in the most rigorous way. Using a prospective multi-site model will allow us to draw objective conclusions, with a focus on building confidence in adoption of the DEXA-C device by a wide range of clinicians."

The DEXA-C system is indicated for anterior cervical interbody fusion procedures and is the first in a series of implants based on Aurora's patented DEXA technology platform. Based on the DEXA T-score for measuring a patient's bone density, the DEXA technology platform includes implants that are of varying densities to match a patient's bone density. DEXA-C is intended for use on patients who require anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The DEXA-C system implants an interbody spacer(s) into the cervical intervertebral body space(s) to stabilize and fuse the level(s). Allograft will be used in the spacer and the spinal segment(s) are fixed with an anterior cervical plate.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

