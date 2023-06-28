Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), held in Québec City, June 19-21, 2023, is pleased to announce THE Student Sponsorship Awards. THE Student Sponsorship was made possible by the gracious support of Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies. We are also pleased to announce the inaugural corporate gifting of THE SHE-Co Initiative ("SHE-Co").

THE Sponsorship Awards:

THE Event's Student Sponsorship Program is one of the largest in the country and provides an unparalleled learning opportunity to 50 university or college students studying in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses over the course of three days at THE Event in Quebec City. We congratulate all students who participated in the inaugural launch of THE Student Sponsorship program, and we look forward to seeing a new group of participating students at THE Event in Quebec City next year, June 17-19, 2024.

Matthew Horner, President & CEO of Maple Gold Mines announced the inaugural Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies Award to THE Team # 9 for the Best Business Case Study to team members: Jasdip Mann; Foulquez Guillet De Chatellus; Olson Valére and; Malcolm McOuat.

Members of the team have been offered the opportunity to visit one of Maple Gold Mine's Projects for a site visit where they will experience first-hand, key aspects of the mining industry from exploration to mapping to discovery.

Ibrahim Baba Koné received the Maple Gold Mines Internship Award for Outstanding Student; and Hugo-Tremblay Pierre received the JDS Group of Companies Internship Award for Outstanding Student

THE SHE-Co Initiative

Joanne Jobin, Founder & CEO of THE Event announced a corporate $10,000 donation which includes $1,000 generously raised from conference attendees for the inaugural launch of THE SHE-Co Initiative. SHE-Co funds registered charities and recognized organizations who assist young women in developing societies with their education and/or startups. This year's gift will assist three young ladies from Afghanistan who are continuing their engineering degrees and education at the University of British Columbia.

THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation. Our SHE-Co Initiative and THE Student Sponsorship, will continue to inspire and support the next generation of mining professionals by offering them a unique opportunity to network, learn from industry experts, and discover the latest trends and developments in the global natural resource industry.

More information regarding THE Student Sponsorship Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative, can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. It is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiative, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/.

SAVE THE DATE: THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 17-19, 2024

