Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Anzeige

WKN: A0NJBT | ISIN: LT0000127466 | Ticker-Symbol: W9Z
München
28.06.23
08:05 Uhr
0,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3780,38516:10
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2023 | 15:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of AUGA group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AUGA
group, AB and to list its 2 021 030additional shares issued in connection with
the realization of options program in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AUGA group, AB are admitted
on June 28, 2023. 

Thus, altogether 231 735 132shares of AUGA group, AB (ISIN: LT0000127466) are
traded under the trading code AUG1L as from June 28. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
