Listing of AUGA group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AUGA group, AB and to list its 2 021 030additional shares issued in connection with the realization of options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AUGA group, AB are admitted on June 28, 2023. Thus, altogether 231 735 132shares of AUGA group, AB (ISIN: LT0000127466) are traded under the trading code AUG1L as from June 28. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.