28.06.2023
The Century to Host Mafia-Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Event venue partners with local drama troupe to present 'The Last Supper'

MODESTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / The Century will host the premiere of "The Last Supper," a mafia-themed murder mystery dinner show featuring the Mayhem Mystery Players. The production will be hosted for three nights in July and includes a 3-course dinner.

The Last Supper

The Last Supper

Guests will meet the Morales', the most notorious Mexican mafia family around. The godfather, Hector Sr., has gone all out to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with close family and friends. But trouble is brewing and with a family this infamous, there's no shortage of lies and secrets to hide. Plus, with famed journalist Tracy Fields looking to catch the latest scoop, it's bound to be someone's last supper. With a restaurant full of deadly secrets and questionable suspects, remember to keep your family close, and your enemies closer …

To add to the fun, attendees are encouraged (but not required) to dress in their favorite 1950s-inspired cocktail dresses and Zoot Suits as they attempt to solve the murder before dessert!

Inspired by the bold flavors of Mexico, the dinner will include chips and salsa, a choice of entrée (chicken and beef skewers or vegan), and a delicious dessert to die for. Both entrée options are gluten-free and can be chosen at the ticket check-out.

Head over to The Century webpage for additional information and to check out the video recap of the previous murder mystery dinner show!

Show dates are July 7-9 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or under the events tab on The Century's Facebook page. Be sure to RSVP today as ticket sales close on July 5.

Contact Information:

Danica Hammack
Marketing Manager, The Century
danica@doranindustriesllc.com
209-488-2203

SOURCE: The Century

