Innovative Lighting Celebrates 30 Years of Pioneering LED Technology

In 1993, the company launched a single LED product. Today, it offers more than 1,000 LED solutions across five divisions.

STORY CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Innovative Lighting, one of the first LED fixture manufacturers in the United States, is excited to continue its commitment to pioneering innovative LED technology as it celebrates 30 years of transformation.

Innovative Lighting 30 Year



When the company first opened its doors in June 1993 in the heart of the Silicon Prairie, it offered one product: a retractable stern light for marine applications. Today, Innovative Lighting provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and support for LED solutions across five divisions: Marine, Truck & Trailer, Commercial, Refrigeration, and GENISYS PoE Lighting.

Over the past three decades, Innovative Lighting has built an impressive repertoire of more than 40 patents covering innovations that range from proprietary optics to innovative ways to light state-of-the-art commercial buildings while saving energy. Its intelligent GENISYS PoE Lighting system is changing the LED world with smart technology that powers, controls, and monitors lighting systems using a safe, low- voltage Ethernet cable. This provides enormous potential for energy and cost savings, reducing energy use by up to 90% compared to traditional lighting.

Company Owner and Founder Jerry Handsaker has dedicated much of his time to traveling the country and providing education on the benefits of LED technology. After growing up on a farm and learning firsthand the value of innovation, he practiced law in Iowa for more than 20 years while he launched and grew Innovative Lighting. In 1998, he left the practice to manage and operate the company full-time.

Over the past 30 years, Innovative Lighting has been named to Inc.'s 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list four times, and Handsaker was celebrated as the 2004 Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.

"We began when LEDs were only manufactured in red," says Harry Aller, President at Innovative Lighting. "Now we have over 1,000 products in our catalog and are recognized as an industry leader in developing and manufacturing LED technology. Innovative Lighting will continue to push beyond the boundaries of existing lighting systems to achieve groundbreaking results with every passing day."

To learn more about Innovative Lighting, visit www.innovativelight.com. To learn more about GENISYS PoE Lighting, visit www.genisyslighting.com.

