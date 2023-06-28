Serfass Construction Company: Serfass Construction Co. Inc. Selected to Build 118 Market-Rate Luxury Apartment Units in Allentown, PA, for Developer DLP Capital

Existing Office Building to Multi-Unit Residental Construction Conversion called Dream Grand Plaza to start in Allentown, PA

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Serfass Construction Co. Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in high-quality multi-unit residential and commercial projects, announced that it has been retained by DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, to construct 118 market-rate luxury multifamily units within an existing 350,000-square-foot office building in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Allentown is the third largest city in Pennsylvania, only 60 miles from Philadelphia. The Class A office building, called Dream Grand Plaza, is situated in the heart of the city's central business district. The project involves the conversion of five floors of the eight-story building into a thriving mixed-use residential community that will redefine luxury living in the area.

The newly transformed Dream Grand Plaza will offer 118 stunning apartment units spanning floors 2 to 6, with select residences featuring two floors accessed by spiral staircases to provide a unique and spacious living experience. Each apartment will be thoughtfully designed to combine elegance, comfort, and functionality, ensuring residents can enjoy a true sanctuary to call home. The multifamily component of the development will boast an array of resort-style amenities, including well-appointed media rooms for entertainment, a state-of-the-art fitness center to promote an active lifestyle, a convenient dog wash for pet owners, and a package room to streamline deliveries. Dream Grand Plaza is located at 835 Hamilton Street in Allentown.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside DLP Capital on this exciting project," said Matthias Fenstermacher, Vice President of Serfass Construction Co. Inc. "Our team is dedicated to creating exceptional living spaces that exceed expectations. Together with DLP Capital, we will bring this vision to life and set a new standard for living in Allentown."

"Allentown has been undergoing a renaissance of economic activity, with the vitality downtown attracting new businesses, residents, and visitors alike," added Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital. "Dream Grand Plaza will be at the forefront, offering the epitome of modern apartment living in a very central location-and offering area workforces great options for a dynamic live-work environment."

About Serfass Construction Co. Inc.: Serfass Construction Company was founded in 1948 by Elmer Serfass, and remains a family-owned business to this day. Since our inception, we have evolved from a small residential remodeling company into one of the premier commercial construction and development firms in Pennsylvania. Serfass Construction has completed thousands of successful projects servicing clients in academic, worship, healthcare, corporate, entertainment, multi-unit residential, industrial, and gaming sectors. Our experienced and motivated staff is always improving on current means and methods to maintain our "Total Quality" approach that clients have come to rely on.

About DLP Capital: DLP Capital is a private, diversified real estate investment firm. The firm's core focus is on investing in, developing, and financing housing for America's workforces, including multifamily and single-family rental homes, along with related investments including RV resorts, among other live-work-play communities aimed at enhancing the lives of working Americans. The firm's portfolio is capitalized via a series of evergreen investment funds for accredited investors, each of which has provided superior year-over-year consistent returns since inception. With more than $4.5 billion of assets under management, DLP Capital has been on the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" for 10 consecutive years. Through its exclusive membership platforms focused on wealth legacy and business scaling-including its proprietary Elite Execution System-DLP Capital empowers its clients and impacts lives while fulfilling a core mission of the firm: Doing well while doing good. DLP Capital is headquartered in St. Augustine, FL, with offices in Allentown, PA, and Asheville, NC. Visit DLPCapital.com.

