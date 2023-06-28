Entara Listed in Annual MSP 501 Rankings Identifying the Industry's Best-in-Class Service Providers

Industry Leading IT and Security Service Provider Jumps 140 Spots in MSP 501 List

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Entara is listed in the top 50, making a jump from its spot in 2022 in the top 200. This increase is a testament to Entara's commitment to evolution, which is one of the business' core values.





MSP 501 rankings identify the industry's top-performing providers of managed services. For the past 17 years, service providers from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Organizations that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. The review process ranks applicants using a methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to be in the top 50 of the MSP 501 list," said Entara CEO and President Pamela Diaz. "We work hard to continue to evolve our service offerings as an eXtended Service Provider and uphold our commitment to providing best-in-class service to our clients. This year, we have continued to focus on providing proactive security services, including with the release of our IR retainer. We are proud to be listed alongside other leaders in our industry and will continue to reinvent what it means to be a holistic solution provider."

This year's list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey's history.

"Companies included on this list represent innovative and influential market leaders providing managed services to today's most demanding customers around the world," Channel Futures reported on their website. "These organizations stood out among an astounding number of applicants who pride themselves on their technical talent, growth-oriented business models, and strategic partnerships with industry-leading vendors and tech suppliers."

With many organizations shifting to remote work, cybersecurity and IT solution providers have become an even more vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. Channel Partner's MSP 501 list is a vital resource for organizations seeking technology partners that support their business goals.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including IT managed services, security integration, and incident response services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

