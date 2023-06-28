Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) ("the Company"), an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. CEO of the Company, William Santana Li, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Before we spoke last time, we had finalized the purchase of another company to help us accelerate the growth of Knightscope," shared Li. "The company has been growing significantly and we are now operating across the country with a lot of our security robots out there," he continued. "We are also pretty excited about some new products we have launching this year."

"What are some of the key technologies that go into your autonomous security robots?", asked Davis. "We have combined artificial intelligence, the practical application of it in the real world, robotics, electric vehicle technology, and autonomy," explained Li. "Those technologies are all very difficult to execute and combining them makes it even more difficult to execute, however we have now operated over 2 million hours across the country, generating millions of dollars in revenue with real-world clients."

"What is the problem that your company is trying to solve for the United States of America?", asked Davis. "We are solely focused on the US, where crime and terrorism has a two trillion dollar negative economic impact every single year," said Li. "The Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have no federal jurisdiction over the 19,000 law enforcement agencies and 8,000 private security firms," he explained. "We are building new tools to give officers and guards the ability to have their eyes, ears, and voice on the ground in multiple locations, while equipping them with the appropriate tools to secure our country."

The conversation then turned to the Company's operational success throughout 2023. "Internally, we are operating very well and we are growing," said Li. "Last year we generated approximately $5.6 million in top-line revenues, while at the end of the first quarter we had almost as much in new order backlogs as we did for the entirety of revenues for last year," he shared. "We ended the first quarter with approximately $2.9 million in revenue, which would put us at an $11 million annual run-rate, which reflects continued double-digit growth."

To close the interview, Li encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they grow exponentially with the demand for autonomous security robotics on the rise. Investors are also encouraged to learn more about a recent report detailing the Company's initiating coverage buy rating, here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626382586/en/.

To hear William Santana Li's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8324958-knightscope-discusses-significant-revenue-growth-and-2023-projections-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about Knightscope's future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's path to profitability, the Company's targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company's plans for top-line growth, the Company's ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company's planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company's ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company's internal programs and the Company's ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company's business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Knightscope's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

