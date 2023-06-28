The Assembly Show Announces Expanded Pre-Conference Content for Opening Day of Event Taking Place in October in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / An expanded education program will be offered at The 2023 ASSEMBLY Show taking place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. The full day of sessions, broken into three tracks, will be offered on Tuesday, October 24 and will include lunch & breaks. When the pre-conference sessions end the trade show floor will open giving conference attendees an opportunity to attend the Welcome Reception featuring the Taste of Rosemont. SUPER Early bird registration for the full day conference is available for only $150.

"For the last 10 years we have offered a few workshops before the trade show floor opened and attendees have asked for more education opportunities. We are pleased to be able to offer a full day with two dozen sessions featuring how-to lessons, case studies, information on new technologies and actionable solutions that can be implemented in the workplace," said John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "The three tracks of education will provide more in-depth content from subject matter experts on such topics as Lean Manufacturing, Workforce Development, Industry 4.0, and much more."

Track 1 will offer the following sessions:

Influencing the Design - Design for Automation - Andy Saemann, Hypertherm Inc.

- Andy Saemann, Hypertherm Inc. Developing a Roadmap from Current State to Lean to Automation to Digitalization - David Devore, nVent.

- David Devore, nVent. Four Key Elements to Get Enthusiastic Buy-In to Change in One Day or Less - Paul Vragel, 4aBetterBusiness, Inc.

- Paul Vragel, 4aBetterBusiness, Inc. Attracting and Retaining a Great Workforce Via Pay Per Performance - Vince Sassano, Strategic Performance Company Inc.

- Vince Sassano, Strategic Performance Company Inc. Building an Effective Talent Strategy - Alex Chausovsky, Miller Resource Group

- Alex Chausovsky, Miller Resource Group Designing for the Frontline Worker: Strategies for Creative Effective Manufacturing Operations Platforms - Kimberly Andresson, Tulip Interfaces

- Kimberly Andresson, Tulip Interfaces How Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Enable Advanced EV Battery Designs - Max VanRaaphorst, Avery Dennison Performance Tapes

Track 2 will offer the following sessions:

Don't Automate Waste: Know How to Develop and Executive Your Automation Plan - Greg Tomek, Merkur

- Greg Tomek, Merkur AI Copilots for Manufacturing Engineers - Cyrus Shaoul, Leela AI

- Cyrus Shaoul, Leela AI Your First Steps Toward AI to Digitize and Automate - Ed Goffin, Pleora Technologies

- Ed Goffin, Pleora Technologies Automated Assembly in the Age of Industry 4.0 - Brian Romano, The Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc.

- Brian Romano, The Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc. Pitfalls and Approaches for Project Integrations that Include Multiple Technology Classes - Jeff Chu, Invio Automation

- Jeff Chu, Invio Automation Advantage of the Smart Factory: How Location Technology Can Improve Efficiency and Sustainability - Medhi Ben Tanfous, Kinexon, Inc.

- Medhi Ben Tanfous, Kinexon, Inc. Augmented Reality: A Game-Changer for Manufacturing and Assembly Workflows - Paul Ryznar, LightGuide Inc.

- Paul Ryznar, LightGuide Inc. Assembly Automation for Plastics Processors - Guy O'Gara, Automated Machine Systems Inc.

Track 3 will offer:

Half Day Workshop (9:00am - 11:55pm) on Lean Manufacturing - The Culture of Kaizen - Sammy Obara, Honsha.

This workshop is an interactive and hands on way to understand the key concepts of lean manufacturing and continuous improvement. The topics that will be demonstrated with exercises include the Kaizen Teian methodology, its purpose, implementation techniques and standardization elements.

The afternoon sessions in Track 3 will focus on Robotics with sessions including:

Five Robotics Safety Rules for Industrial Enclosure Design - Tom Hershberger, AngleLock by Controlled Dynamics.

- Tom Hershberger, AngleLock by Controlled Dynamics. Dieless Forming of Sheet Metal with Robots - Edward Mehr, Machina Labs

- Edward Mehr, Machina Labs How to Use Autonomous Mobile Robots to Transform Material Flow - Cory Weber, Bosch Rexroth Corp.

For the 11th year, The ASSEMBLY Show will feature an expansive trade show floor featuring Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, Division of Jergens and SCHUNK; Bronze Sponsors Automation & Modular Components, Schmidt Technology and Ujigami; and Education Sponsors Inficon, Epson Robots, Cox 2M, Mountz, Starline, Acerta Analytics Solutions, LACO Technologies, LightGuide, Kelly Services, and Sycamore Growth Group. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor .

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now for a free exhibit hall-only pass to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 26 is The ASSEMBLY Show's official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. To register for the event and make a donation, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

