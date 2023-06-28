Edmo Distributors: EDMO Announces Personnel Changes to Drive Growth and Continued Success

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is pleased to announce a series of strategic personnel changes aimed at fortifying its leadership team and positioning the company for continued growth and success in the dynamic aviation industry.

As part of the organizational restructuring, EDMO welcomes Jeff Christensen's return to the role of President. With extensive industry and sales experience, Christensen brings a wealth of knowledge to help guide the company's future endeavors. His approach and commitment to excellence align with EDMO's goals and core values.

In addition to the new President, several key promotions have been made to strengthen the company's leadership team. Joel Johnston, previously Director of Tactical Comm and Airline Sales, has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. His extensive technical expertise and deep understanding of aviation trends will play a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and maintaining EDMO's high standards of quality. Outside of work, Joel is an Instrument Rated Private Pilot and aircraft owner with 2000 hours of logged flight time and part time professional musician.

Another promotion strengthening the leadership team is Ken Ribble, who has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. His combined military and aviation maintenance experience will be instrumental in developing and implementing strategies to drive revenue growth and enhance customer engagement. In his free time, Ken is a music and guitar aficionado and enjoys British Television programming.

In addition, Matt Fowle, a seasoned industry expert with almost four decades of experience, has joined the EDMO team as a Regional Sales Manager. Matt previously sat on the AEA Board of Directors for 8 years, and prides himself on his consulting and business development expertise. He's an active member of a 501c(3) Officers & Airmen's Association at Van Nuys Airport and enjoys participating in flying activities and ground events dedicated to preserving the memory of those who have served our country over the years.

These personnel changes signify a new chapter for EDMO, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing aviation landscape. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional service and solutions to its customers and driving sustainable growth through a culture of quality and excellence.

About EDMO Distributors

For over 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best services and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality management system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B certified company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

