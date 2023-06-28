SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union: Mario Sebastian of Elk Grove High School Named Teacher of the Month for June by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State

With more than 20 years experience, Sebastian is the Director of Music for Elk Grove High School with a passion that hits all the high notes

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 and Sacramento State's College of Education, today announced that Mario Sebastian, Director of Music for Elk Grove High School, is Teacher of the Month for June 2023.

With more than 20 years of experience and known as a "mentor in music", Mr. Sebastian teaches jazz band, guitar, music ensemble, marching band, concert, and symphonic band. He also serves as the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coordinator for Elk Grove High School.

When asked what he loves most about teaching, Mr. Sebastian said, "I love seeing the end production product. It is amazing to see my students perform collegiate-level music." His favorite student success stories include watching his talented students perform at Carnegie Hall in New York (in 2015 and 2023), and when students have the opportunity to perform on Main Street Disneyland.

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Sebastian will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. He will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10's Teacher of the Year award- that includes a $5,000 prize - which will be announced at a special awards program next year.

"Arts education is essential for students' development. Having an educator like Mario Sebastian, who is a multi-talented musician and extremely passionate about music education is a gift to Elk Grove High School students and their families," stated Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "Mr. Sebastian ignites enthusiasm amongst his students and we're thrilled to recognize such an outstanding educator."

More about information Mr. Sebastian is available here . To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth .

