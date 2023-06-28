Antares Vision Group Becomes the First DSCSA Compliance Software Awarded a Spot on the GSA MAS Contract With Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, a leading provider of supply chain traceability and compliance solutions, has been awarded a spot on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. With partner Lovell Government Services ('Lovell'), this significant achievement demonstrates the companies' commitment to federal and state government entities that operate pharmacies and the patients they serve.



Antares Vision Group with rfxcel now on the GSA MAS contracting platform.

Antares Vision Group with rfxcel is now on the GSA MAS contracting platform.

The Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) is designed to improve the safety and security of the drug supply chain in the United States by rapidly detecting and removing harmful drugs. It requires manufacturers, distributors, dispensers (i.e., pharmacies and health systems), and other entities to track, trace, and verify certain medicines as they are received and dispensed.

Through its partnership with Lovell, rfxcel is the first DSCSA compliance software provider to be awarded a spot on the GSA MAS contract, a procurement vehicle for government agencies to purchase goods and services from pre-approved vendors. rfxcel's DSCSA solution for government dispensers is already in use by the Ohio Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Listing on the GSA MAS contract through Lovell is a win-win for everyone," said rfxcel Vice President of Government Services, Greg Moulthrop. "First, it protects patients who use government pharmacies. But it also enables government agencies to easily and efficiently purchase our DSCSA compliance software solutions and gives government customers the dual benefit of complying with the DSCSA while working toward their SDVOSB procurement goals."

"We are excited to partner with Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, on this initiative," said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services. "rfxcel has made it their mission to help federal pharmacies meet DSCSA compliance requirements by November 2023 and Lovell is honored to play a part in it. DSCSA isn't just about protecting the supply chain, it is also about protecting patients."

For more information, contact rfxcel Senior Government Affairs Advisor, Kevin Smith, at ksmith@rfxcel.com or 563-590-9408.

About Antares Vision Group & rfxcel

Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, is a leading provider of supply chain traceability and compliance solutions. The company's mission is to deliver value to its customers through a comprehensive suite of software solutions that ensure supply chain integrity, visibility, and regulatory compliance. rfxcel's solutions have been used by leading companies in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and consumer goods. Learn more here.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of success. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue, and win government contracts. Click here to learn more.

Contact Information:

Mia McCann

Marketing Director

media@lovellgov.com

850-684-1867

SOURCE: Lovell

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763757/Antares-Vision-Group-Becomes-the-First-DSCSA-Compliance-Software-Awarded-a-Spot-on-the-GSA-MAS-Contract-With-Lovell-Government-Services