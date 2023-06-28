Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - This summer the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) in the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) on the College of DuPage (COD) campus presents WARHOL featuring "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection". This multifaceted exhibition is on display in its entirety at 425 Fawell Blvd., now through Sept. 10 only.





"We invite vacationers and staycationers to make this their summer of Warhol - starting with the exhibition, then exploring all things Warhol in our amazing surrounding communities," says MAC Director, Diana Martinez.

Nearly two dozen communities surrounding the exhibition have embraced the exhibition with Warhol-inspired public pop art, including special Warhol-inspired murals spread across two dozen locations. Many are also presenting Warhol-themed exhibitions and special events, such as special craft beer releases, film screenings, parties, a classic car shows, art classes and workshops plus Warhol-themed shopping, restaurant and leisure packages and much more.

While at the exhibition, visitors can pick up a guide map or visit the Warhol2023.org for the complete listing of events.

The WARHOL exhibition unfolds across nearly 11,000 square-feet of exhibition space. Artwork includes 94 works from "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection" on loan through Bank of America's Art in our Communities® program, plus 157 works from the COD Permanent Art Collection including more than 150 original photographs by Warhol. Visitors also experience a historical exhibit highlighting key points in Warhol's life and career, a Kids Pop Art Print Factory, a Studio 54 Experience, a Central Park-inspired outdoor space, a Silver Clouds installation and more.

Exhibition tickets are available at Warhol2023.org or by calling 630.942.4000.

WARHOL featuring "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection" is presented by Bank of America and made possible through support from Ball Horticultural Company, Anonymous, Wight & Company, DuPage Foundation; JCS Arts, Health and Education Fund of the DuPage Foundation, Clayco and the College of DuPage Foundation.

