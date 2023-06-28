Bloomberg: Normalizing Mental Health Awareness in the APAC Workplace

Originally published on bloomberg.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Mental health struggles are more common than we think. In Asia Pacific (including Oceania), it is estimated that between 4 and 20 percent of the adult population have a diagnosable mental health condition. Yet, this remains a taboo topic that's seldom discussed among family, friends and colleagues. Indeed, 45 percent of APAC employees say that they do not tell anyone in the workplace about their mental health issues.

In Asia, where collectivism and the goal of the group are highly valued, mental illness is often viewed as a sign of weakness, a mark of shame and a threat to social standing - for both one's self and their family. As such, those who experience mental health issues might refrain from seeking professional help to "save face" - a sociological concept that refers to one's reputation and dignity. In Singapore, for instance, over 86 percent of employees say they wouldn't seek help for a mental health condition due to the stigma surrounding the topic. Treatment options are sorely lacking in the region - research shows that there is fewer than one psychiatrist per 100,000 people in upper-middle-income APAC countries.

"Many of our colleagues in APAC have been raised to believe that mental health is something to keep hidden and secret. This leads to it being very difficult for many to engage in the topic and seek support when it's needed," notes Alisha Fernando, Head of Diversity and Inclusion (APAC) at Bloomberg.

However, mental health should be a key consideration in the workplace - especially in APAC, where more than a quarter of employees report symptoms of depression and anxiety. And there is a strong business case for addressing mental health issues in the workplace. After all, employers have a duty of care toward their staff Moreover, happy, healthy employees make for a productive workforce, which improves both morale and the bottom line. The World Health Organization estimates that for every US$1 invested in the treatment and support of mental health disorders, there is a return of US$4 in improved health and productivity.

"To perform at our best and contribute positively to the firm's success, it's important for all of us to be mentally well," Alisha says. "Focusing on employee mental wellbeing helps facilitate greater psychological and emotional safety in the workplace, which in turn contributes to an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

At Bloomberg, we are committed to supporting mental health in the workplace. Globally, we run an Employee Assistance Program, which offers staff short-term, confidential counseling and referral services for issues ranging from financial concerns to relationship issues. We also offer a range of courses: for instance, managers are taught how to initiate conversations about mental health with their team, while employees have access to webinars on topics such as stress and resilience. In addition, employees can express their interest in becoming a mental health first aider and receive formal training, where they will learn how to spot symptoms of mental illness and strategies for reaching out to affected individuals.

Attitudes toward mental health differ among cultures and societies, and we strive to provide support tailored to each unique context. Clearly in APAC, addressing the taboo is the first step to greater understanding and acceptance. To this end, Bloomberg is spearheading the "This is Me" campaign with our Corporate Philanthropy partner Community Business, in a bid to destigmatize mental health issues in APAC.

First launched in 2014 by Barclays in the UK and now led by the Lord Mayor's Appeal in London, "This is Me" aims to normalize conversations about mental health in the workplace through the sharing of personal stories and lived experiences.

"Through this campaign, we're hoping to facilitate open, vulnerable and honest discussions about mental health. We want to provide a means for colleagues to have similar conversations with friends, family and peers, as well as promote further understanding of the mental health resources and support Bloomberg has to offer," Alisha says. "We're all at our best when everyone is at theirs, and we can only do that if we stand in solidarity and break the cultural stigma attached to mental health."

