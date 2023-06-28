Titan Advanced Energy Solutions Deploys Breakthrough Battery Inspection Technology in Partnership with Cell Manufacturer Navitas Systems

SALEM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Titan Advanced Energy Solutions, a pioneer in non-destructive lithium-ion battery inspection technology, and Navitas Systems, a U.S. leader in comprehensive energy storage solutions and a U.S. Department of Defense have formally entered into an agreement to deploy Titan's IonSight to inspect Navitas' pouch cells at end-of-line.?Titan's high-resolution, high-speed ultrasound technology identifies critical hidden defects that are known to evade other quality control methods. This technology is emerging as an essential competency for lithium-ion battery manufacturers who wish to cut costs, reduce waste, and accelerate ramp up production.

"Critical defects that hinder battery life and performance, such as separator tears, insufficient wetting, and delamination, often elude traditional inspection methods," said Shawn Murphy, CEO, CTO and co-founder of Titan Advanced Energy Solutions, "with Titan IonSight, manufacturing and process engineers are able to inspect 100% of cells in production, achieving the highest level of quality at speeds previously unattainable in high-volume gigafactories."

"Being able to spatially visualize anomalies within a cell using non-destructive means is an industry first; performing at rates that easily match our production line speed, on every cell, is incredibly powerful. In an instant Titan's IonSight identifies and classifies cell anomalies, enabling us to turn this rich data into action. This level of insight has allowed us to amplify our mission to produce the highest quality cells in the industry, while being able to optimize our processes and reduce waste," says Les Alexander, VP Government and Military Programs, Navitas Systems.

"To meet the increasing demand and economic pressures, lithium-ion battery manufacturers must make a fundamental shift in their approach to quality control. Titan's cell-level inspection technology offers a step-change improvement compared to the use of only traditional electrical methods of inspection," said Jay Whitacre. "As part of my research at Carnegie Mellon University my team evaluated Titan's ultrasound technology alongside OCV, DCIR and impedance spectroscopy. Titan's technology offers a new level of defect detection which can enable process optimization through better predictability and control."

About Titan Advanced Energy Solutions

Titan Advanced Energy Solution, headquartered in Salem, MA, develops revolutionary, ultrasound-based battery cell inspection systems. Using non-destructive, high-resolution, high-speed ultrasound technology, Titan's IonSight detects and characterizes critical manufacturing anomalies that elude conventional electrical inspection methods, directly addressing safety concerns and in-field risks. The novel in-line technology integrates into existing cell manufacturing processes, providing real-time quality control at pre- and post-formation, end-of-line or inbound inspection prior to pack integration. Learn more at www.titanaes.com

About Navitas Systems

Navitas Systems is a leader in integrated design, technology development, and manufacturing of innovative energy-enabled system solutions and energy storage products for commercial, industrial, and government agency customers. Navitas Systems' products range from robust energy storage solutions for motive power and defense-related applications, along with custom lithium cell design and production for specialized military applications. The company is based in Ann Arbor, Mich., with both a 48,000-square-foot R&D, Engineering, and Cell Manufacturing Center, and a 100,000-square-foot Lithium Battery Systems Manufacturing Center.

More information on Navitas Systems is available at www.navitassys.com

