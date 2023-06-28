Anzeige
WKN: A1H64K | ISIN: NO0010597883
23.06.23
10:17 Uhr
0,150 Euro
-0,060
-28,40 %
0,1900,19617:26
28.06.2023
Nordic Nanovector - Completion of annual general meeting

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 6 June 2023 regarding the Company's acquisition of Thor Medical AS (the "Transaction"), with approval of the Transaction from the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") as one of the closing conditions.

Please find attached the minutes from the AGM. All items on the agenda were approved by the AGM, including the agenda items relating to the Transaction.

The Transaction is expected to be consummated on or around 3 July 2023.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
Cell: +47 907 43 017
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3796232/2159407.pdf

NANOV - OGF protokoll m_fremmøte - 28. juni 2023(1989561.1)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--completion-of-annual-general-meeting-301865940.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
