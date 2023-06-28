Sirona Biochem Corp.: Sirona Biochem Advances Antiviral Research with New Compound Candidates for Testing at the ICGEB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 28, 2023 - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is excited to announce the development of a promising new set of potential antiviral compounds which will undergo testing at the renowned International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB). The compounds, generated by Sirona's subsidiary TFChem, are aimed at expanding Sirona's existing library of antiviral drug candidates.



The ICGEB, located in Trieste, Italy, will employ specialized assays developed at their Laboratory of Molecular Virology to screen a library of 18 newly produced candidates, for their potential to inhibit SARS-CoV2. Spearheading the research program is Dr. Alessandro Marcello, a globally recognized authority in Human Virology.

Building upon the previous screening results of the initial 20 compounds, these newly selected candidates hold significant promise. Testing is slated to commence within the next month.

Sirona Biochem remains committed to advancing the program on antiviral research and remains optimistic about the potential impact these new compound candidates may have in combatting viral diseases.

About the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

Established in 1983 as a special project of UNIDO, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology - ICGEB is an independent intergovernmental organization with HQ in Trieste (Italy) and with additional laboratories in New Delhi (India) and Cape Town (South Africa). It counts almost 70 Member States. The ICGEB is a not-for-profit IGO - any revenues generated are re-invested in research and in the funding programs for capacity building in its Member States. The Vision of the ICGEB is to be the world's leading intergovernmental Organization for research, training, and technology transfer in the field of Life Sciences and Biotechnology. Its Mission is to combine scientific research with capacity enhancement, thereby promoting sustainable global development ( https://www.icgeb.org/ ).

The Molecular Virology Group in Trieste studies the detection and molecular mechanisms of different arboviruses and has been mainly involved in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic providing support to the ICGEB Member countries. Activities included in the formulation for protocols for SARS-CoV-2 molecular and serological diagnostics, online tutorials and reagents to be able to develop low-cost in-house assays. COVID-19 viruses circulating in several countries have been sequenced for the first time and made available to the scientific community. A pipeline for testing antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 has been set-up allowing the identification of novel drug candidates.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located an hour north of Paris, France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------------------------------

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.