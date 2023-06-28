GAVS Technologies: Leading Cybersecurity Companies GS Lab | GAVS and ASMGi Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Cyber Defense

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / GAVS Technologies (GS Lab | GAVS), a renowned provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, and ASMGi, a recognized leader in cyber threat intelligence and other cybersecurity solutions are delighted to announce a strategic partnership that aims to strengthen cybersecurity defenses and provide organizations with enhanced protection against evolving cyber threats.

In today's digital landscape, organizations face increasingly sophisticated and persistent cyber attacks that can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and erode customer trust. Recognizing the urgency to address these challenges, ASMGi and GS Lab | GAVS have joined forces to combine their respective expertise and capabilities.

The partnership will enable the integration of GS Lab | GAVS' competencies in Managed SOC, healthcare security and Identity and Access Management, with ASMGi's advanced threat intelligence and other cybersecurity capabilities. By leveraging their combined resources, the companies aim to deliver comprehensive and proactive cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to detect, respond to, and neutralize cyber threats in real-time.

Through this partnership, clients of both GS Lab | GAVS and ASMGi will benefit from an expanded range of services and solutions. These will include:

Advanced Threat Detection and Prevention: By integrating ASMGi's cutting-edge threat intelligence with GS Lab | GAVS' robust security technologies, organizations will have a stronger defense against emerging and evolving threats. Incident Response and Cyber Defense Services: The partnership will provide clients with access to ASMGi's incident response expertise, enabling rapid containment, investigation, and recovery in the event of a cyber attack. Medical IoT Device Security: ASMGi and GS Lab | GAVS' expertise in medical device security can enable real-time monitoring and testing, detect potential vulnerabilities, align with industry and country specific standards, and improve overall security maturity. Identity and Access Management (IAM): Through this partnership, GS Lab | GAVS' IAM competency can be extended for customers to enhance security, agility and compliance while harvesting financial gains.

"We are excited to partner with ASMGi to strengthen our cybersecurity offerings and provide our clients with unmatched protection against cyber threats," said Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GS Lab | GAVS Technologies. "ASMGi's threat intelligence expertise and incident response capabilities perfectly complement our advanced cybersecurity competencies. Together, we will enable organizations with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape."

"GS Lab | GAVS is an industry leader known for its innovative solutions in the Managed SOC, healthcare security and IAM space," said Steve Roesing, President and CEO, ASMGi. "By collaborating with them, we can leverage their end-to-end cybersecurity solutions to enhance our incident response and other cybersecurity capabilities. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of creating a safer digital ecosystem for organizations worldwide."

Both companies look forward to a successful partnership that will empower organizations across industries to proactively defend against cyber threats and safeguard their critical assets.

About GS Lab | GAVS Technologies

GS Lab | GAVS is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Digital Transformation and Managed Services across healthcare and other industries. GS Lab | GAVS enables organizations to harness the power of data and AI to address healthcare challenges and provide a pre-emptive and personalized care experience for patients and caregivers alike. GS Lab | GAVS' product engineering services provide modern and secure experience focused healthcare products. Its AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIF), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident Enterprise ensuring business continuity and un-interrupted patient care.

About ASMGi

ASMGi is a managed services, security operations and GRC solutions, and software development provider. We offer a full technology stack approach called ONEteam - an array of IT expertise that delivers everything to address your technology and compliance initiatives and helps companies bring value to their customers. Information security is at the heart of everything we do, and it impacts all areas of our business, from managed IT services to Cloud migrations to data center moves. We view technology holistically and deliver solid solutions from our three areas of expertise - IT-as-a-Service, Security-as-a-Service and Software-Development-as-a-Service. Learn more at www.asmgi.com and follow ASMGi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Paul Mancini

pmancini@asmgi.com

Anand Paramasamy

155 Village Blvd,

Princeton, NJ 08540

Anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764245/Leading-Cybersecurity-Companies-GS-Lab-GAVS-and-ASMGi-Announce-Strategic-Partnership-to-Enhance-Global-Cyber-Defense