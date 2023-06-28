Liberated Syndication, Inc.: TWiT.tv Selects Libsyn's AdvertiseCast as Podcast Advertising Partner to Drive Monetization and Audience Growth

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an advertising partnership between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and TWiT.tv (This Week in Tech), one of the world's first all-tech podcast networks.

With an expansive network of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace presents advertisers with valuable opportunities to tap into its highly coveted podcast advertising inventory. As a valued advertising partner, TWiT.tv will maximize the potential of Libsyn's host-read and Automatic Ads solution to augment its host-read programs with programmatic ad revenues. Furthermore, TWiT.tv will leverage AdvertiseCast's dynamic ad insertion (DIA) to effectively monetize their unsold audio inventory.

Founded in 2005 by Leo Laporte and nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley in Northern California, TWiT.tv has been at the forefront of covering the latest technology developments. The TWiT.tv network is the home of original tech podcasts of the geeks, by the geeks, for the geeks. Featuring expert analysis, unfiltered opinions, and fearless podcast hosts, listeners are immersed in breaking tech news, future trends, security and privacy, and political and regulatory developments all wrapped into fast-paced, informative, and entertaining podcast episodes. Plus, they get tech reviews, recommendations, tips, and how-tos from the very best in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as a trusted advertising partner by TWiT.tv, a pioneering force in technology news podcasts," said Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "TWiT.tv's commitment to delivering high-quality, informative, and engaging tech content aligns with our mission of connecting advertisers with premium podcast inventory. We look forward to providing TWiT.tv's growing tech-savvy audience with impactful and relevant ads that enhances their listening experience while supporting the growth of their favorite shows."

Lisa Laporte, CEO of TWiT.tv, remarked, "We're impressed with Libsyn AdvertiseCast's premium host-read expertise and programmatic advertising capabilities. Throughout our pilot phase, they've consistently demonstrated a higher fill rate, making them an invaluable partner for our next phase of podcast monetization and audience growth."

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

For more information or to advertise on the TWiT.tv network, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

