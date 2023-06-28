The China Photovoltaic Industry Association has released new data indicating ongoing expansion in Chinese solar exports, while Aiko Solar has scrapped plans to issue Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) has announced that PV product exports from China - including silicon wafers, cells, and modules - generated $19.35 billion in turnover from January to April 2023, marking an 18.9% year-on-year increase. Silicon wafer exports rose by 61.3% year on year to 16.9 GW, cell exports increased by 84.8% year on year to 12.4 GW, and ...

