Dassault Systèmes is advancing the portfolio transformation of its GEOVIA mining software solutions to integrate them into its 3DEXPERIENCE platform

The unique collaborative solutions in the GEOVIA portfolio include geology, earth design, earth resources management and geospatial capabilities

The comprehensive GEOVIA portfolio solutions powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform including the flagship solutions Surpac, MineSched and Whittle, are showcased at the 26th World Mining Congress June 26-29 in Brisbane, Australia

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it is showcasing the latest portfolio advancements of its mining software brand GEOVIA during the 26th World Mining Congress, taking place from June 26-29 in Brisbane, Australia. GEOVIA solutions provide end-to-end virtual twin experiences focusing on the intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning.

The GEOVIA solutions portfolio is undergoing a major transformation to fully integrate into Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, creating a single source of truth that enables organizations to build resilience in a rapidly changing landscape while gaining competitive advantage through collaboration and innovation. The latest advancements in the GEOVIA portfolio include virtual twin experiences in geology, earth design, earth resources management, and geospatial disciplines that, combined with the advanced cloud services of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, empower mining organizations to meet their sustainability targets by optimizing their operations with greater collaboration, lifecycle management, and improved decision-making.

Highlights include:

Geology Modeler: accelerates the creation of 3D subsurface geological models, facilitating hypothesis testing and quick updates based on newly available geoscience data;

Surface Mine Designer: generates and evaluates multiple pits, pushback and ramp designs through an automated parametric process that safely and technically valid pit, dump and ramp designs linked to geotechnical features;

Pit Optimizer: maximizes Net Present Value (NPV) by creating and evaluating multiple scenarios for optimized pits, pushback phases, and mining schedules, applying practical mining constraints like minimum mining width and mining direction;

Earth Engineering Coordinator: consolidates and federates geoscience and engineering information for seamless downstream consumption.

These solutions and other virtual twin experiences like Strategic Mine Planning, Strategic Geology Modeling and Strategic Resource Modeling are showcased at the 26th World Mining Congress. Dassault Systèmes' presentations include "Virtual Twin of the 2050s' Mines" by Delphine Gondoin, Business Value Consultant Senior Manager, Infrastructure, Energy and Materials Industry, and "Enhanced Grade Control System for Effective Ore Management" by Dr. Min Liang, Global Mining Industry Consultant, GEOVIA.

"We are excited to participate in the World Mining Congress and announce our latest advancements in mining solutions," said Mauro DelleMonache, CEO, GEOVIA, Dassault Systèmes. "By leveraging the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, GEOVIA solutions enable seamless collaboration, data exchange, and workflow efficiency, empowering mining organizations to make informed decisions, enhance operational performance, and reach their sustainability and operational goals. We are driven by the vision to model a sustainable planet where technology, knowledge and know-how are crucial in promoting responsible natural resources management. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exchanging knowledge, and contributing to the future of mining."

